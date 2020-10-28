Juventus Vs Barcelona Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Preview

Andrea Pirlo's Juventus will face Ronald Koeman's Barcelona in a blockbuster Group G Champions League clash on Wednesday, October 28. The Matchday 2 encounter between Juventus and Barcelona is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 pm local time (Thursday, 1:30 am IST) at the Allianz Stadium. Here's a look at the Juventus vs Barcelona team news, Juventus vs Barcelona live stream details and our Juventus vs Barcelona prediction ahead of the star-studded clash.

Juventus vs Barcelona prediction and match preview

Andrea Pirlo's reign as Juventus manager in the UCL got off to a positive start as the Old Lady recorded a 2-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv on Matchday 1. Alvaro Morata scored twice for the Bianconeri to earn all three points but a tougher test awaits against Barcelona on Wednesday night. Juventus struggled against lowly Verona in Serie A at the weekend as Pirlo's side were held to a 1-1 draw and the Italian legend will be aware that he needs to start delivering a string of positive results soon in order to keep his job.

On the other hand, Barcelona thumped Ferencvaros 5-1 on Matchday 1 despite playing with 10 men for the final 22 minutes. However, Ronald Koeman's side suffered a 3-1 defeat against Real Madrid in a momentous El Clasico over the weekend and will be hoping to bounce back from that defeat as soon as possible. Our Juventus vs Barcelona prediction is a 2-2 draw.

Juventus vs Barcelona team news, injuries and suspensions

For Juventus, the big news is that star forward Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the game due to a third positive coronavirus test. The Old Lady will also be without Giorgio Chiellini, Alex Sandro and Matthijs de Ligt, who are out injured. Paulo Dybala is likely to start alongside Alvaro Morata in attack for Juventus.

For Barcelona, Gerard Pique will miss the game due to suspension following his red card against Ferencvaros. With Samuel Umtiti still out injured, Ronald Araujo is likely to partner Clement Lenglet at centre-back. Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and playmaker Philippe Coutinho are also sidelined.

Juventus vs Barcelona live stream details: How to watch Juventus vs Barcelona live in India?

In India, the Juventus vs Barcelona live telecast will air on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD (Thursday, 1:30 am IST). The highly-anticipated Champions League game can also be streamed live on SonyLIV.

