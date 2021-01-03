Juventus Vs Udinese Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Serie A Live

Juventus FC will take on Udinese Calcio on Matchday 15 of the Serie A 2020-21 season. The Juventus vs Udinese match is scheduled to begin at 1:15 AM IST at the Juventus Stadium, Italy on January 4, 2021. Here are the Juventus vs Udinese live stream details, how to watch Juventus vs Udinese live in India, Juventus vs Udinese prediction and the Juventus vs Udinese team news.

Juventus vs Udinese team news: Serie A preview

A shocking 0-3 loss against Fiorentina saw Juventus end last year - and their unbeaten-through-the-season streak - in a most undesirable way. However, even with the 12-game long unbeaten streak, Juventus have been nowhere near the level that they expected to be at. Six draws - in the presence of a stellar lineup that includes Christiano Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala - against much weaker teams, is not the result Andrea Pirlo would have wanted in any case. Currently, in 6th place in the Serie A standings, Juventus will want to break into the top 5 with a win in this game.

Meanwhile, Luca Gotti's Udinese side will also be coming into this game having lost their last fixture against Benevento 0-2. They are a middling team as of now, sitting in 12th place on the Serie A standings - not high enough to take a crack at the top 5 and yet not low enough to be staring relegation in the face yet.

For this game, Juventus will be missing out on the services of Juan Cuadrado who will be serving out the suspension he racked up in the previous game. Defenders Merih Demiral and Giorgio Chiellini may be available for this game, having recovered from their respective thigh injuries. The visitors will be without striker Stefano Okaka, who is expected to sit out for a few more weeks due to his thigh surgery, as well as defender Rodrigo Becao who is also serving out a suspension. Wing-back Thomas Ouwejan is expected to return after recovering from COVID-19, along with injury-afflicted centre-half Bram Nuytinck.

Juventus vs Udinese live stream details

The Juventus vs Udinese match will be broadcast live on on the Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels. Fans can also access the Juventus vs Udinese live stream, along with the rest of the Serie A, on the SonyLIV app and website. The Juventus vs Udinese live scores and updates can be found on the social media pages and websites of the two teams as well as the tournament.

Serie A: Juventus vs Udinese prediction

According to our prediction, Juventus will win this match 2-1.

Note: The Juventus vs Udinese Dream11 prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. We do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Juventus FC Twitter