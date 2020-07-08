Kai Havertz Transfer News: Leverkusen Star To Put In Transfer Request To Push Chelsea Move

Bayer Leverkusen superstar Kai Havertz will reportedly hand in his transfer request in order to join Premier League giants Chelsea in the upcoming summer transfer window. The Kai Havertz to Chelsea rumours sparked to life last month when the 21-year-old hit like on an 'Announce Havertz' post on Twitter only hours after the Blues signed German forward Timo Werner from RB Leipzig. However, it now seems that the German star will be taking the Havertz to Chelsea rumours to a next level by making a plea to Bayer Leverkusen in order to leave the Bundesliga outfit this summer.

True: @kaihavertz29 will ask his club @bayer04fussball to sell him this summer @ChelseaFC — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 8, 2020

Kai Havertz transfer news: Bayer Leverkusen 2019-20 season

Bayer Leverkusen finished the Bundesliga 2019-20 season in fifth place, failing to secure a spot in next season's Champions League. Leverkusen also suffered defeat against Bayern Munich in the DFB-Pokal Cup final on Saturday. Peter Bosz's team ended a great season without much to celebrate. With no Champions League football next season, Leverkusen talisman Kai Havertz will reportedly request approval from the Bundesliga club to part ways in the summer. The Kai Havertz transfer news is being monitored by a number of top European clubs including Real Madrid, Man United and Liverpool but it appears that Chelsea are leading the race for the Bayer Leverkusen star.

Chelsea transfer news: Kai Havertz transfer news

The Kai Havertz transfer news has been all over the internet with Chelsea reportedly set to secure the services of the talented young forward. According to German journalist Christain Falk, who gave an update on the Kai Havertz transfer news, the star forward is pushing for an exit from the BayArena this summer. Falk also revealed that Kai Havertz will hold talks with Bayer Leverkusen to request approval of his sale to Chelsea. Havertz scored 17 goals and registered eight assists for Bayer Leverkusen in the 2019-20 season. It is reported that Leverkusen will put a £90m (€100m) price tag on Havertz with Chelsea ready to swoop in.

Kai Havertz transfer news: Kai Havertz to Chelsea?

The Kai Havertz to Chelsea story picked up pace when the Leverkusen forward sent fans on social media into a frenzy last month. The Chelsea transfer news reporters picked up activity from Havertz soon after the Blues announced Timo Werner from RB Leipzig. After Werner completed his £47.5m (52.8m) transfer from Leipzig to Chelsea, Havertz liked an 'announce Havertz next' post by a Chelsea fan on Twitter. If things go according to plan for Havertz, the 21-year-old could team up with his national compatriot Timo Werner at Stamford Bridge next season.

