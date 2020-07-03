Chelsea Transfer News: Blues Step Up Pursuit Of Leverkusen's £80m Star Kai Havertz

Premier League giants Chelsea are reportedly prepared to step up their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz in the summer. The Chelsea transfer news circulating around the Kai Havertz transfer to Stamford Bridge intensified last month when the Bayer Leverkusen forward liked a ‘sign Havertz’ post on Twitter. Amid reports of a potential Kai Havertz transfer to west London, Chelsea are reportedly planning to axe underperforming goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in the summer.

Chelsea transfer news: Kai Havertz transfer step up

Having already secured a deal for prolific German forward Timo Werner, Frank Lampard’s Chelsea are now looking to snap up another star forward from the Bundesliga in the form of Kai Havertz. The Chelsea transfer news according to The Telegraph claims that the Blues are keen on bolstering their attack further with the 21-year-old Havertz on their transfer wishlist. With 16 goals in 41 appearances across all competitions this season, Kai Havertz has made a big impression on the top clubs in Europe. Real Madrid, Liverpool and Bayern Munich are all monitoring Havertz's situation at Leverkusen amid the Havertz to Chelsea links. Havertz is likely to lead the line for Leverkusen in the DFB-Pokal Cup final against Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Kai Havertz's season by numbers for Bayer Leverkusen in Bundesliga:



❍ 30 games

❍ 12 goals

❍ 6 assists

❍ 140 touches in opp box

❍ 126 passes into final third

❍ 59 chances created

❍ 57 take-ons completed

❍ 15 Big Chances created



Could this be his last season? 👀 pic.twitter.com/QNb1FLZqxA — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 27, 2020

Chelsea are poised to make a bid for Kai Havertz after Bayer Leverkusen failed to qualify for the Champions League and Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell once the Premier League season finishes.



- @Matt_Law_DT pic.twitter.com/ntzmd1MCZ2 — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) June 30, 2020

Chelsea transfer news: Kai Havertz to Chelsea?

The Havertz to Chelsea story made headlines when the Leverkusen star liked a Chelsea fan's 'sign Havertz' post on Twitter. Havertz's Twitter activity sent fans in social media into a frenzy. The Kai Havertz Leverkusen contract expires in the summer of 2022. Recent reports claim that the German club are prepared to offer their talisman a Kai Havertz Leverkusen contract extension to fend off any suitors. Leverkusen have slapped a reported £80 million (€88m) price tag on the Kai Havertz transfer. Leverkusen finished fifth on the Bundesliga table while Chelsea are still in the race for Champions League football.

Chelsea transfer news: Frank Lampard transfer targets and Chelsea exits

Apart from the Kai Havertz transfer news, multiple reports have claimed that Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is also a big fan of Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell. The Blues are also in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho with Man United in pole position to sign the English winger. Following a distasteful 3-2 defeat against West Ham on Wednesday night, Frank Lampard is reportedly losing faith in goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga as Chelsea are preparing a loan move for the Spaniard with Dean Henderson in their sights. French defender Kurt Zouma is also at the exit gates at Stamford Bridge with Lampard hoping to get some money from his sale in the summer.

Image Credits - Kai Havertz Instagram / AP