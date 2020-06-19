Chelsea Transfer News: Kai Havertz Drops Huge Hint After Liking 'Announce Havertz' Tweet

Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz fuelled speculation of a transfer to Chelsea after liking a Twitter post that urged the Blues to bring him to Stamford Bridge soon after completing a move for RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner. The Blues faithful rejoiced on Wednesday after the Chelsea transfer news which confirmed RB Leipzig star Timo Werner will join Frank Lampard's side ahead of the 2020-21 season. However, the 'Kai Havertz Twitter post' news that followed sent Blues supporters into overdrive as the 21-year-old German, who has been tipped to join Real Madrid or Liverpool, hinted at a potential move to Chelsea.

Chelsea transfer news: Kai Havertz Twitter activity

The Chelsea transfer news surrounding Kai Havertz was the talking point for fans on social media. The 'Kai Havertz Twitter post like' sparked rumours that the young German star could be heading towards Stamford Bridge. From his official Twitter account, Havertz appeared to 'like' a post from a fan who tweeted, "Announce Kai Havertz now!". This was soon after the Timo Werner transfer to Chelsea was confirmed. Kai Havertz has scored 16 goals and provided a further nine assists during the 2019-20 campaign for Bayer Leverkusen so far. Kai Havertz was recently named Bundesliga Player of the Month for May after having found the net five times in four games.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid have been tipped to sign the talented young Havertz but judging by his latest activity on Twitter, Frank Lampard could have the upper hand. A screenshot of the Kai Havertz Twitter activity went viral sending Chelsea fans into meltdown. Following the latest Chelsea transfer news around Havertz, one excited fan wrote, 'It's happening, he's coming, oh my god. Chelsea are on fire.' while another claimed 'If this happens, oh my god. Chelsea will be title contenders next season.'

Chelsea transfer news: Timo Werner transfer

On Wednesday, Chelsea agreed on a reported £47.5million (€53 million) transfer fee with RB Leipzig for the services of Timo Werner. Werner agreed on personal terms with Chelsea on a five-year contract with wages just over a reported £170,000 a week. The 24-year-old prolific goalscorer will finish the remainder of the Bundesliga season with RB Leipzig and link up with his Chelsea teammates in July. Werner becomes the second major acquisition for Chelsea ahead of the new season after Frank Lampard's side agreed on a deal with Ajax for the services of Hakim Ziyech.

