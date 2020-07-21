Kangaroos Wreck Football Game In Australia, Video Takes Internet By A Storm; WATCH

Kangaroos disrupting Australian football is seemingly much more common than one would think. Kangaroos are synonymous with Australian culture and the red kangaroo is the country’s national animal. Australia has twice as many kangaroos as it has people. Post the coronavirus lockdown, domestic football has resumed in Australia, with an Australian football match being invaded by kangaroos. The kangaroo football video has since gone viral online.

"Put him in the ruck!"



Community footy is back in New South Wales and the locals are...jumping...for joy 🦘 #AFL



🎥: Sharri Castellari pic.twitter.com/dNA0VMMZC4 — AFL (@AFL) July 18, 2020

Also Read: Robbie Fowler Cuts Ties In Australia With A-League's Roar

Kangaroo Australia video shared by Australian Football League

The kangaroos football video went viral after it was shared by the AFL. The viral video was originally posted by Instagram user Sharri Castellari. In the kangaroo Australia video, two kangaroos can be seen hopping around a football field, disrupting the game. The 8-second viral video captured the sight at a community football game in New South Wales, where 2 kangaroos invaded the football field. The players are trying to shoo away the kangaroos, with the animals merrily hopping on the field. Posted by AFL on July 18, the Australia kangaroo video has seen been viewed more than 46,000 times. The Kangaroos football video was shared online, with the captioning cheekily suggesting that the kangaroos should be put back in a truck.

Also Read: Sydney FC Vs Newcastle Jets Prediction, Live Stream, H2h, A-League Live Game Info

Several users reacted to the Australia kangaroo video

Scouting report on the new players: Lethal on either foot, excellent vertical leap, however wingspan is limited and can get a bit lazy. — Gareth Olver 〓〓 (@GBO26) July 18, 2020

After the kangaroo Australia video gained popularity, several users reacted to the viral video. One Twitter who watched the episode joked that if the opposition team was called the kangaroos, he would ask the referee to take a headcount. Another user cheekily tweeted a scouting report of the animals in reference to the viral video. He wrote how the scouting report of the kangaroos invading the field would reveal that they are lethal with either foot and have an excellent vertical leap. He concluded by saying that the downside would be that they can get a bit lazy and have a limited wingspan. One of the fans also tweeted that looking at the viral video, he was a bit jealous of New South Wales since Australian football is back. Referring to the kangaroos football video, he said something like that could happen only in Australia.

If the opposition team was the Kangaroos I would have asked the umpire for a head count🙄👍 — Terminator (@Cyborg1966) July 18, 2020

Also Read: SYD Vs NJ Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, A-League Live Game Info

This is not the first time a viral video involving kangaroos on a football field has gained popularity online. One kangaroo football video showed a kangaroo crashing a football match and relaxing on the field in front of the goalposts.

Also Read: Three A-League Teams Finally Fly Out Of Virus-hit Melbourne

Image Courtesy: Twitter/AFL