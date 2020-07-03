Karim Benzema Could Face Trial For Involvement In Mathieu Valbuena Sex Tape Scandal

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema could face trial over his alleged involvement in blackmailing former France teammate Matthieu Valbuena over the sex tape scandal. The incident occurred in 2015 where Karim Benzema was charged by the authorities in France for trying to extort Valbuena. Five years after the scandal, French prosecutors are reportedly requesting the Real Madrid striker be put under trial for 'aiding and abetting a blackmail attempt'.

Also Read | Real Madrid Striker Karim Benzema Remembers 'BBC' Partnership With Ronaldo, Bale

Mathieu Valbuena sex tape scandal: Benzema to be tried in French court?

The scandal was reported just months before France hosted Euro 2016. Karim Benzema is accused of encouraging Matthieu Valbuena to pay the blackmailers who threatened to release the sex tape to the public. According to French outlet RMC Sport, prosecutors from Versailles want Benzema and four others who were involved in the scandal tried on charges of involvement in the attempted blackmail.

Former France international Djibril Cisse is not mentioned in the report despite Cisse also alleged to have been involved in the scandal. The report states Cisse "has been let off" because he was made to submit his phone to a Versailles judge in 2017 for analysis and investigation.

Also Read | Brilliant Karim Benzema Helps Madrid Go 2 Points Clear Of Barca

After the Mathieu Valbuena sex tape scandal was reported by the media, Valbuena told Le Monde that Benzema tried to urge him to pay the blackmailers, although he never directly spoke about money. "He was inciting me. He was saying, indirectly: 'You will have to pay'," Valbuena said during the interview, as quoted by The Guardian. However, the charges were outright dismissed by Karim Benzema's lawyer, Sylvain Cormier. Cormier maintained that the striker has nothing to do with the scandal and had no part in the blackmail or attempted blackmail.

Also Read | Karim Benzema Produces Incredible Assist For Casemiro During Espanyol Vs Real Madrid Game: Watch

Mathieu Valbuena sex tape scandal: Why is Benzema banned from France national side?

The scandal unfolded just before Euro 2016. In the wake of the scandal, France coach Didier Deschamps opted against selecting Karim Benzema for the tournament. Benzema has not played for France since 2015. Benzema has featured 81 times for France and has netted 27 goals in those appearances. The scandal also severed the relationship between Benzema and Valbuena, who now plays for Greek club Olympiacos.

While his France career ended prematurely, the former Lyon striker has continued to lead the line for Spanish giants Real Madrid. Now in his 11th season for Los Blancos, Benzema has been in good form for Zinedine Zidane's men in the 2019-20 season. He has played 42 games in all competitions scoring 22 times.

Also Read | Karim Benzema Equals Real Madrid Legend Puskas' Tally After Brace Against Valencia

(Image Credits: AP)