Karim Benzema Equals Real Madrid Legend Puskas' Tally After Brace Against Valencia

Spanish giants Real Madrid were up and running against Valencia on Thursday, as they overcame a difficult opponent at Alfredo de Stefano. Zinedine Zidane’s men scored thrice at home, pulling off their second victory in as many games since the resumption of the LaLiga. The game saw striker Karim Benzema register a new record to his name after a blistering performance against Albert Celades’ men.

Real Madrid vs Valencia highlights: Karim Benzema equals Puskas record

Karim Benzema scored a brace against Valencia to move up the ladder on the all-time goalscoring charts. The 32-year-old French forward has now racked up 242 goals in his more-than-a-decade long stint with the Los Blancos, equalling Real Madrid legend Ferenc Puskas’ tally as the fifth highest goalscorer in the club’s history.

Real Madrid vs Valencia highlights: Karim Benzema scores in 60th minute

Karim Benzema was shut out by Valencia defence in the first 60 minutes of the game. However, the striker went on to produce an exceptional finish after a mesmerising pass from Eden Hazard, proving his worth for the Los Blancos time and again. The game also saw the introduction of Marco Asensio in place of Federico Valverde in the 73rd minute.

Real Madrid vs Valencia highlights: Marco Asensio returns in style

Marco Asensio made his first appearance for Real Madrid after 11 months, since his ligament injury in July 2019. The Spaniard, who appeared to have a motivational word with manager Zinedine Zidane before his introduction in the game, went on to score within a minute. Defender Ferland Mendy produced a moment of brilliance when he crossed in the ball towards Asensio, who did not disappoint, marking off a brilliant first-touch finish.

Real Madrid vs Valencia highlights: Karim Benzema mesmerises with brilliant finish

Football is my life and my love but my family gives me everything ❤️ #HalaMadrid #Nueve 🙌🏽🔥 pic.twitter.com/Av4fAPMMVf — Karim Benzema (@Benzema) June 18, 2020

Karim Benzema scored his second goal of the night in the 86th minute after a skilful display with the ball. This was Benzema’s second goal in as many games for the Los Blancos, despite his not-so-impressive form before the lockdown. Marco Asensio was crowned the Man of the Match for his brilliant performance despite limited game time, scoring and assisting once each. Real Madrid occupy the second spot with 62 points, 2 short of Barcelona. Zidane’s men next play Real Sociedad on Sunday (Monday according to IST).

Image courtesy: AP