Real Madrid Striker Karim Benzema Remembers 'BBC' Partnership With Ronaldo, Bale

Karim Benzema recently posted a throwback photo of the famous "BBC" trio of Real Madrid. Real Madrid's lethal attack comprising of Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo was nothing less than a nightmare for opposition defenders. 'BBC' was formed when Real Madrid signed Gareth Bale from Tottenham in 2013 and ended when Cristiano Ronaldo left for Juventus in 2018. The trio played together for five years and went on to win 4 Champions Leagues and one LaLiga trophy during that period.

Also Read | Odriozola Vs Hakimi: Who Will Be Dani Carvajal's Successor At Real Madrid?

Karim Benzema captioned the post "Légendaire BBC"

Also Read | Steven Gerrard Names The Six Players Who Made Him Fall In Love With Football

Real Madrid's Marcelo, Vinicius and Vazquez commented on the picture

Once upon a time in LaLiga: MSN vs BBC

Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo racked up a total of more than 400 goals while playing together. On one side, there was Barcelona's MSN (Messi, Suarez and Neymar) and on the other, Real Madrid had their 'BBC'. The El Clasico had different vibe when these set of players used to go face-to-face against each other.

Karim Benzema's post when Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid

BBC's stats across competitions (2016-17)

The Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo trio scored a total of 43 goals in 77 appearances they made in LaLiga (13) BBC netted a total of 19 goals in 33 Champions League appearances (7) They scored a total of 8 goals in other competitions. (2)

The trio scored a total of 70 goals and provided 22 assists in a total of 120 appearances they made together.

BBC's individual contribution (2016-17)

LaLiga: 43 goals, 13 assists

Cristiano Ronaldo (25 goals) (6 assists) Karim Benzema (11 Goals) (5 assists) Gareth Bale ( 7 goals) (2 assists)

Champions League: 19 goals, 7 assists

Cristiano Ronaldo (12 goals) (6 assists) Karim Benzema (5 Goals) Gareth Bale (2 goals) (1 assist)

Also Read | Arjen Robben At Real Madrid: The 'Flying Dutch' Winger's Time In The LaLiga