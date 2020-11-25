KAW Vs OSK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, J League Game Preview

Table-toppers Kawasaki Frontale will take on second-placed Gamba Osaka in the J-League at the Kawasaki Todoroki Stadium, Kanagawa, Japan. The fixture will be played on Wednesday, November 25 at 3:00 pm IST. Here's a look at our KAW vs OSK Dream11 prediction, KAW vs OSK Dream11 team and the probable KAW vs OSK playing 11.

KAW vs OSK live: KAW vs OSK dream11 prediction and preview

Kawasaki Frontale have won just one of their last four, which has delayed them being officially announced as J-League champions to what was a very successful campaign. A win here today for Kawasaki Forntale will see the officially declared winners for the league. They come up against the second-placed Gamba Osaka who knows that the title race is over but will want to end on a high.

With nothing to lose, Gamba Osaka will field their strongest team as they look to win the game. Based on recent form our KAW vs OSK match prediction is a draw.

🔴⚽️ LIVE FOOTBALL FROM JAPAN!



Global fans in select markets can catch @frontale_staff 🆚 @GAMBA_OFFICIAL today—a huge match with 🏆 implications!



© J.LEAGUE - All Rights Reserved pic.twitter.com/MBNl28an1M — J.LEAGUE Official EN (@J_League_En) November 24, 2020

KAW vs OSK live: Kawasaki Frontale vs Gamba Osaka Head-to-Head

The last three meetings between the two sides have seen all three results. A game going Kawasaki's way, the other being won by Gamba Osaka and one ending in a draw. The two sides last met earlier in this season, the game ending on a 1-0 win to Kawasaki Frontale.

KAW vs OSK Dream11 prediction: Probable KAW vs OSK playing 11

Kawasaki Frontale probable 11 - Jung Sung-Ryong, Miki Yamane, Shintaro Kurumaya, Kyohei Noborizato, Eduardo Neto,Hidemasa Morita, Manabu Saitō, Kengo Nakamura, Ryota Oshima, Tatsuya Hasegawa, Yu Kobayashi

Gamba Osaka probable 11 - Masaaki Higashiguchi, Ryu Takao, Gen Shoji, Hiroki Fujiharu, Kim Young-gwon, Yuki Yamamoto, Shinya Yajima, Kosuke Onose, Shu Kurata, Patric, Takashi Usami

KAW vs OSK live: Top picks for KAW vs OSK Dream11 team

KAW vs OSK live: Kawasaki Frontale top picks

Yu Kobayashi

Ryota Oshima

KAW vs OSK live: Gamba Osaka top picks

Patric

Takashi Usami

KAW vs OSK Dream11 prediction: KAW vs OSK Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Jung Sung-Ryong

Defenders -Miki Yamane, Shintaro Kurumaya, Ryu Takao

Midfielders - Shu Kurata, Kengo Nakamura, Ryota Oshima, Hidemasa Morita

Forwards - Patric (VC), Takashi Usami, Yu Kobayashi (C)

Note: The above KAW vs OSK Dream11 prediction, KAW vs OSK Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The KAW vs OSK Dream11 team and KAW vs OSK Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Gamba Osaka Twitter