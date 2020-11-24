Man United Legend Wayne Rooney Reveals He Was Tempted To Join Barca Or Real Madrid In 2010

Five-time Premier League champion Wayne Rooney has sensationally claimed that he was all set to join either Real Madrid or Barcelona when he handed in a transfer request at Man United back in 2010. England's all-time top goalscorer recently explained that following his fallout with legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson, he was ready to quit Man United and several elite clubs were eager to land him. However, Rooney ended up signing a new long-term deal at Old Trafford and remained with the Red Devils up until 2017.

Wayne Rooney reveals interest from several top clubs in 2010

While speaking on the UTD Podcast, current Derby County player/manager, Wayne Rooney spoke about the time he had a falling out with Sir Alex Ferguson in October 2010. At the time, Rooney questioned Man United's ambition and ability to attract top players. Rooney then handed in his transfer request and top clubs around Europe were on red alert.

🎙 Wayne Rooney: "In 2010, Chelsea and Mourinho wanted to sign me. There was Real Madrid, Barcelona and the Manchester City thing keeps cropping up, but there was never the option for me to go there." [utd podcast] — FCBarcelonaFl 🏆 (@FCBarcelonaFl) November 23, 2020

However, the Liverpool-born forward has now spoken about the three clubs that were keen on signing him up at the time. Rooney said, "I think it was well documented that Chelsea and Jose Mourinho wanted to sign me. There was Real Madrid, Barcelona and Man City but I was never going to join any rival team."

"In my head, I was ready to go and play my football in Spain. Ideally, I would have liked to have gone to Barcelona, but it was looking more likely to be Real Madrid than Barcelona. There was communication between myself and them, or my representatives and team. Chelsea were always there as well."

Rooney then went on to state that he did dream of playing alongside Xavi, Andes Iniesta and Lionel Messi at the time. "I remember sitting down and thinking 'imagine playing in that Barcelona team – Messi, Xavi, Iniesta and Busquets'. And at that time Messi wasn’t playing the way he plays now, as a No 9 for instance. He was on the flanks. I thought I could have slotted in perfectly by having to come to the ball as well and have players running in behind."

Wayne Rooney (Manchester United great): "I remember sitting down one day and thinking: 'Imagine playing for that Barcelona; Messi, Xavi, Iniesta and Busquets...' I remember thinking about that." [utd podcast] pic.twitter.com/t43ZU5G8Yy — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 24, 2020

Although Rooney wasn't able to join Barcelona in 2010, he did face them in the Champions League final in May 2011. The Englishman scored the equalizer in the final after Pedro's early strike. However, second-half goals from Lionel Messi and David Villa ensured a 3-1 win for the Catalans.

Rooney finished his Man United career as the club's all-time top goalscorer with 253 goals in 559 appearances and helped the club win five Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2008.

Image Credits - AP