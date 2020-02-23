KBFC Vs ODS Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All ISL Match Details

Kerala Blasters FC will play against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday, February 23, 2020 and surely, the KBFC vs ODS Dream11 top picks are amongst the toughest to pick in the league. The match will be played at Kalinga Stadium, Odisha. Let us look at KBFC vs ODS Dream11 Match schedule, preview, KBFC vs ODS Dream11 prediction and other match details.

Also Read | Europa League 2019-20 where to watch in India as Man United, Arsenal aim progress

KBFC vs ODS Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Odisha.

Date: Sunday, February 23, 2020.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

KBFC vs ODS Dream11 Prediction: Match Preview

Kerala Blasters are placed seventh on the ISL points table. They have won just four games in 17 games while drawing six and losing seven games. Kerala Blasters defeated Bengaluru FC in their previous match. Odisha FC are placed sixth on the points table, with seven victories in 17 games. They have lost seven games this season. They defeated NorthEast United in their previous ISL game. However, our KBFC vs ODS Dream11 Prediction goes in favour of the Kerala Blasters.

Also Read | PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi charged with criminal offences in Switzerland

KBFC vs ODS Dream11 Last five matches

Kerala Blasters: WDLLL

Odisha FC: WLLLW

KBFC vs ODS Dream11 Prediction: Squads

Kerala Blasters FC: Bilal Khan, Rehnesh Paramba, Shibin Kunniyil, Mohammad Rakip, Jairo Rodrigues, Raju Gaikwad, Jessel Carneiro, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Singh, Abdul Hakku Nediyodath, Raphael Messi Bouli, Lalruatthara, Gianni Zuiverloon, Mario Arques, Moustapha Gning, Seityasen Singh, Darren Caldeira, Rahul Kannoly, Sahal Abdul Samad, Mohammed Rafi, Sergio Cidoncha, Jeakson Thounaojam, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Halicharan Narzary, Samuel Lalmuanpuia

Odisha FC: Diawandou Diagne, Francisco Dorronsoro, Ankit Bhuyan, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Sajid Dhot, Narayan Das, Carlos Delgado, Rana Gharami, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Amit Tudu, Vanlalbiaa Chhangte, Gaurav Bora, Bikramjit Singh, Marcos Tebar, Xisco Hernandez, Martín Pérez Guedes, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Aridane, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Shubham Sarangi, Romeo Fernandes, Manuel Omwu, Seiminmang Manchong.

Also Read | Harry Maguire told his brother that he would definitely score a goal against Chelsea

KBFC vs ODS Dream11 top picks

Captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche

Vice-captain: Manuel Omwu

KBFC vs ODS Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Francisco Dorronsoro

Defenders: Raju Gaikwad, Pritam Singh, Narayan Das, Rana Gharami

Midfielders: Marcos Tebar, Sergio Cidoncha, Martín Pérez Guedes

Forwards: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Seiminmang Manchong, Manuel Omwu

Note: Our KBFC vs ODS Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis and the selected KBFC vs ODS team does not guarantee any positive results in your games.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo calls Kylian Mbappe the 'present and future' of football