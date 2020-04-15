Kenny Dalglish's Daughter Says Liverpool Legend Is Recovering Well From COVID-19

Liverpool Football Club legend Sir Kenny Dalglish is recovering well from coronavirus according to his daughter Kelly Cates. The 69-year-old Dalglish was admitted was treated for gall stones at the Southport and Ormskirk General Hospital a week ago and tested positive for coronavirus despite showing no symptoms. Kenny Dalglish is widely regarded as one of Liverpool's greatest players and has lifted every possible trophy as a player and manager for the Anfield side.

Sir Kenny Dalglish Coronavirus: Kenny Dalglish daughter confirms that Liverpool great is getting better

The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has been massive in the UK and has resulted in a complete lockdown in the country. Former Liverpool player and manager Kenny Dalglish was reported to have contracted the deadly virus while in a hospital for treatment. Kelly Cates, who works as a presenter for Sky Sports, spoke to BBC Radio 5 Live for issuing the Kenny Dalglish health update. She said that he was getting better and was discharged from hospital on Sunday, recovering at home. However, she added that he was not 100% fit but is 'starting to get moany, so we know he's getting better'.

Sir Kenny Dalglish Coronavirus: Liverpool legend hails the work of the NHS

Thank you so much for your lovely messages and I’m really sorry I can’t reply to them all ❤️ — Kelly Cates (@KellyCates) April 10, 2020

Sir Kenny Dalglish had earlier praised the work of the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK for their commendable work during the coronavirus pandemic. The NHS has been on the forefront in the battle against the pandemic and the Liverpool great believes that the UK is lucky to have them. The former Blackburn Rovers manager in a statement said that while it is not pleasing to be hospitalized, one knows they are in good hands with the NHS. Kenny Dalglish daughter Kelly Cates thanked fans for their warm wishes for the Liverpool legend on Twitter.

