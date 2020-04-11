The Debate
Liverpool Legends Steven Gerrard, Ian Rush Send Well-wishes To Sir Kenny Dalglish

Football News

Liverpool legends Steven Gerrard, Ian Rush have sent their best wishes to Reds legend Kenny Dalglish who tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Liverpool

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish tested positive for the COVID-19 strain earlier this week. The former Liverpool manager was admitted in a hospital for other reasons but underwent a routine coronavirus test which came back positive. As per the latest updates, Sir Kenny Dalglish remains asymptomatic and is not in intensive care. A host of former footballers and Liverpool legends have sent their well-wishes to the Dalglish family. 

Also Read | Coronavirus UK: Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus UK

Liverpool issue official statement after Sir Kenny Dalglish tests positive for coronavirus

Also Read | Coronavirus UK: Tottenham's Jose Mourinho accepts breaking social distancing rules amidst UK lockdown

Kenny Dalglish coronavirus update

Steven Gerrard, Ian Rush reach out to Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read | Coronavirus UK: Liverpool trolled after placing non-playing staff on furlough

Liverpool legends Steven Gerrard and Ian Rush wished a speedy recovery to Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish. The former Celtic man was admitted in the hospital on Friday but remains in stable condition. Former teammate Terry McDermott also sent his well-wishes towards the Scot.

Also Read | Sadio Mane reveals he was on the cusp of Man United move before joining Liverpool

Coronavirus UK

Number of deaths continue to rise in the UK despite coronavirus lockdown

Also Read | Man United fans mock former Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet with 'Gerrard slip' chant

First Published:
