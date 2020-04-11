Liverpool Legends Steven Gerrard, Ian Rush Send Well-wishes To Sir Kenny Dalglish

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish tested positive for the COVID-19 strain earlier this week. The former Liverpool manager was admitted in a hospital for other reasons but underwent a routine coronavirus test which came back positive. As per the latest updates, Sir Kenny Dalglish remains asymptomatic and is not in intensive care. A host of former footballers and Liverpool legends have sent their well-wishes to the Dalglish family.

Liverpool issue official statement after Sir Kenny Dalglish tests positive for coronavirus

The Dalglish family have released the following statement to supporters regarding Sir Kenny Dalglish. https://t.co/aNT5fXakFx — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) April 10, 2020

Steven Gerrard, Ian Rush reach out to Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish

Liverpool legends Steven Gerrard and Ian Rush wished a speedy recovery to Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish. The former Celtic man was admitted in the hospital on Friday but remains in stable condition. Former teammate Terry McDermott also sent his well-wishes towards the Scot.

Thinking of my big pal @kennethdalglish hoping he makes a speedy recovery from this awful Virus 🤞🏻🙏🏻 #Lfc #NHS — Terry McDermott (@TerryMac777) April 10, 2020

I’m wishing my old boss and his family all the very best and all my love. Knowing kenny the nurses are gonna be in for a tough few days🤣❤️ https://t.co/HkLmRHxp0c — Don Hutchison (@donhutch4) April 10, 2020

Number of deaths continue to rise in the UK despite coronavirus lockdown

BREAKING:

* UK #coronavirus death toll spikes sharply again to new high of 953 recorded in past 24hrs.

* Total nears 9,000.

Just horrifying statistics. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 10, 2020

