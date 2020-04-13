After UK PM's Scare & Queen's Speech, Liverpool's 'King Kenny' Delights With Covid Return

Former Liverpool player and manager Kenny Dalglish has been discharged from hospital and will be in self-isolation at his house. Dalglish was admitted on Wednesday after testing positive for Coronavirus.

Dalglish discharged from hospital

Sir Kenny Dalglish has issued the following update to supporters. https://t.co/faNQgf18J4 — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) April 12, 2020

In a message via Liverpool football club, he said, "‪I’m delighted to be back home with the family after receiving brilliant care from the NHS, which we appreciate now more than ever. Marina and I would like to express our immense gratitude to the medical staff who cared for me and who continue to treat countless others throughout the country during an incredibly challenging period."

"We will now be in full lockdown for the recommended amount of time in order to protect the lives of others," he added.

Dalglish, 69, found he had the virus after being admitted to hospital on Wednesday for treatment for a separate infection which required intravenous antibiotics.

Earlier Saturday, Dalglish's son thanked the world of football for the "truly humbling" messages of support. Paul Dalglish, also a former player, tweeted: "It's not my place to comment on my old man, he can do that for himself in due course. "Truly humbling messages from supporters of all teams. "I'm sure we can all agree this is more important than football and that we are all united to support the NHS. Stay safe everyone."

Dalglish's daughter, Sky Sports presenter Kelly Cates, also shared a message of thanks to fans for their kind words and well wishes. "Thank you so much for your lovely messages and I'm really sorry I can't reply to them all," she tweeted. Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker said on Twitter: "Love from Becker family to Sir Kenny Dalglish!!"

Sir Kenny Dalglish made 515 appearances for Liverpool after signing in 1977, scoring 172 goals in the process. Kenny Dalglish also won five league titles, three European Cups and four League Cups while playing at Anfield. The 69-year old took over as player/manager in 1985 and led his side to their first and only League and FA Cup double.

