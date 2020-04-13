Arsenal's Five-point Pay Cut Proposal To Be Rejected By Players: Reports

Premier League side Arsenal are reportedly trying to negotiate a pay cut with their players amid the coronavirus lockdown. According to British media, Arsenal chiefs have handed a five-point plan to their players which listed the club's plan to reduce player wages by up to 12.5 percent. However, the same reports further suggest that Arsenal players are set to reject the proposal.

Arsenal pay cut: Players to reject club's latest proposal

According to Mirror Sport, Arsenal sent the five-point plan to defender Hector Bellerin, who is the club's Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) players' representative, to discuss the plan among the players. Reportedly, the Gunners are trying to agree a 12.5 percent pay cut with their players. The said pay cut will be in effect for one year between April 2020 and March 2021. Furthermore, reports suggest the pay cut is conditional and will depend on the club's qualification in European competitions for the upcoming season.

The five point plan put to the Arsenal players is in here... the 20 clubs agreed to maximum 30 per cent deferral plan so be interesting to see how cut proposals go down with other clubs (no matter how they are dressed up). The PFA were always fearful clubs would push for cuts... https://t.co/eQuwbo7Sx3 — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) April 12, 2020

Multiple reports have delved into the details of the Arsenal pay cut plan stating that the players will be forced to take a 7.5 percent pay cut if they only manage to qualify for the Europa League. However, they will potentially lose the entire 12.5 percent of their wages should the club fail to make it to any European competition.

Arsenal pay cut plan: Club in financial jeopardy?

It is believed that club officials are bracing for a major financial hit as the club is set to miss out on Champions League football for the fourth season in a row. Before the Premier League was suspended, Mikel Arteta's men were ninth, eight points off fourth-placed Chelsea.

If the 2019-20 Premier League season fails to conclude and the club misses out on their TV rights money, the club could lock horns with their players again to find a 'further solution', according to the five-point plan.

While the players are reportedly set to reject the club's latest proposal, it remains to be seen how the club manages to enforce the Arsenal pay cut plan, especially with a country-wide lockdown in place.

Premier League suspended: Premier League pay cut discussions between players and clubs

Meanwhile, the Premier League has also asked the players to take a 30 percent pay cut during the lockdown period. The 20 clubs along with their players' representatives are reportedly still negotiating a reduction in wages. Last week, it was reported that the 20 club captains have created a WhatsApp group to discuss the league's proposal over a Premier League pay cut.

