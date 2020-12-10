Kerala-based Entrepreneur To Build Museum In Memory Of Argentine Icon Diego Maradona 

Kerala-based businessman Boby Chemmanur is reportedly planning to build a world-class museum in memory of the late Diego Maradona, with a life-size, gold sculpture of the Argentine icon set to be the main attraction. Chemmanur declared that the museum would be built in either Kolkata or in South India. Maradona has had tributes pouring in from all corners of the world following his tragic passing on November 25, at the age of 60, after suffering a heart attack.

Diego Maradona museum: Boby Chemmanur keen on honouring Argentine icon with 'Hand of God' statue

On Monday, Boby Chemmanur, Chairman and Managing Director of Boby Chemmanur International Group, declared that he plans to honour Diego Maradona with a museum for the Argentine legend. The museum, which is set to be built in either Kolkata or the south of India, will showcase Maradona’s professional and personal life. Maradona's life-size gold sculpture will represent "The Hand of God", highlighting Maradona's crucial goal he scored in the 1986 FIFA World Cup against England in the quarter-final.

Boby Chemmanur, guy who brought #Maradona to India in 2012 to open a jewellery showroom in Kannur, has announced a museum for the late football legend. The main attraction is going to be a life-size gold statue of the footballer. Location undecided, maybe Kolkata or South India. pic.twitter.com/04nmmCN7zh — Amit Kamath (@jestalt) December 7, 2020

While addressing a press conference in Kerala, Chemmanur said, "The museum will be my tribute to Maradona. It will be a storehouse of information related to his life". Chemmanur, who was instrumental in bringing Maradona to India in 2012, then added, "I remember I gifted Maradona a miniature gold statue of his figure. By accepting it, he expressed the desire to see his life-size gold sculpture related to "The Hand of God". I will be happy to fulfil Maradona's desire."

Chemmanur also spoke about his "close friendship" with Maradona which initially began in Dubai in 2011. "Maradona has always been a wonder to me, as a footballer with no parallels and as a friend with immense warmth.” The entrepreneur also described Maradona as “a sensitive and honest person” who was "short-tempered" at times because he was "emotional".

Maradona had visited Kerala in October 2012 and spent two days in the northern part of the state. In 2018, the Boby Chemmanur Group, headquartered in Thrissur, had Maradona as its ambassador after the two-time Serie A champion signed a deal with the company.

Diego Maradona death: How did the Argentine great die?

On November 25, Maradona was feeling unwell at his Buenos Aires home. When a nurse went to check up on him, she found him unresponsive. Maradona was quickly rushed to a hospital but declared dead upon arrival. It was after confirmed that he suffered a heart attack.

Image Credits - Amit Kamath Twitter