Monchengladbach Players Celebrate UCL Last-16 Spot Despite Defeat Vs Real Madrid; Watch

The Borussia Monchengladbach players were a tad nervous following their 2-0 defeat against Real Madrid in their final group B game as their qualification into the last-16 hinged on the result of the other game in the group. A win for either Inter Milan or Shakhtar Donetsk on matchday 6 would've resulted in elimination for the German club. However, as Inter and Shakhtar played out a goalless draw, it meant that Gladbach were through to the next round and their players, while watching the final few seconds of that game, couldn't hold back their emotions.

Borussia Monchengladbach players erupt in celebration after Inter's draw vs Shakhtar

Having succumbed to defeat against Real Madrid on matchday 6 of the Champions League, Monchengladbach fell to second place in Group B. The German outfit's destiny was out of their hands and they needed Shakhtar to draw with Inter in the other fixture in Group B if they were to progress as runners-up.

The game at the San Siro went on for a while longer after the final whistle in Madrid due to the additional stoppage time and the Gladbach players huddled around an iPad set up in their dugout to stream the closing stages of the other game in their group. The tension among the Gladbach players, who were waiting for the full-time whistle, was insurmountable.

Scenes in Madrid! Borussia Mönchengladbach are into the round of sixteen! You love to see it! 🔥#beINUCL #UCL 📺 HD11



Watch - https://t.co/hkoevnV6B4 pic.twitter.com/IzROvhFooy — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) December 9, 2020

However, when the final whistle was blown at the San Siro and it was confirmed that Gladbach had reached the Champions League Round of 16 for the first time since 1977, the players couldn't hide their emotions. The Gladbach players jumped with joy and excitement, while some gathered together in huddles while dancing on the pitch.

Real Madrid vs Monchengladbach: Zinedine Zidane grabe top spot in Group B with matchday 6 victory

Zinedine Zidane's side headed into matchday 6 knowing that a win against Monchengladbach would ensure their qualification to the next round. And win they did. A brace from star forward Karim Benzema in the first half was enough to propel Real Madrid to the summit of the Group with 10 points.

Shakhtar finished in third place and moved level on points with Galdback but the Germans had a better goal difference. However, Shakhtar did manage to secure a spot in the Europa League Round of 32 while Antonio Conte's Inter finished bottom of the group after winning just one match.

Image Credits - UEFA Champions League Twitter