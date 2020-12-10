Rangers Striker Bala Devi Becomes FIRST Indian Female Footballer To Score In Europe

Rangers FC forward Bala Devi scripted history on Sunday when she became the first Indian female footballer to score a goal in a professional league in Europe. The star Indian forward scored in the 85th minute to open her account for Rangers FC as they thrashed Motherwell 9-0 at the Rangers Football Centre. Devi came on as a substitute in the 65th minute and scored her side’s last goal of the game to register her name on the scoresheet.

Bala Devi goal vs Motherwell marks an iconic moment in Indian football

On Sunday, Bala Devi became the first Indian female footballer to score a goal in the Scottish Women’s Premier League and Europe. The Rangers forward latched onto a pass in the penalty box to and calmly slotted her finish past the opposition keeper. Devi's strike was the final goal of the game for Rangers in their 9-0 drubbing of Motherwell. Kirsty Howat and Lizzie Arnot scored a hat-trick each while Megan Bell and Daina Bourma were also on target.

Indian football fans on social media were quick to react to the iconic moment, hailing Devi's achievement. On Twitter, one wrote, "Bala Devi just scored a goal for Rangers. First woman scorer outside India. Such a proud moment for our country" while another added, "So proud to be an Indian rn and even more proud of Bala Devi, congrats". A third wrote "Historic moment. well done, Bala Devi. Have a tear in my eye while typing this"

3 more points to Gers and happy to be on the score sheet !! @RangersWFC@RangersFC pic.twitter.com/VOhGF6y73J — Bala Devi (@BalaDevi_10) December 9, 2020

In fact, Devi had also won Rangers a penalty just three minutes after she came on as a substitute after she was fouled in the box. It led to Bourma converting from the resulting spot-kick for Rangers' eighth goal of the game.

Bala Devi football career and honours

Earlier this year, in January, Bala Devi became the first Indian woman to sign a professional football contract overseas when she signed for Rangers FC. The 30-year-old forward also previously featured in the famous 'Old Firm' derby against Celtic.

Devi rose to fame last year when she scored a whopping 26 goals in seven games for Manipur Police Department in the Indian Women's League (IWL). She has won the SAFF Women's' Championship titles on three occasions and was named the AIFF Women's Player of the Year in 2014 and 2015.

Bala is the current top scorer for the Indian national women’s team, netting an impressive 65 times in 80 games since 2010, also making her the top international goal scorer in the South Asian region. She has also previously served as captain for the Indian women' team.

Image Credits - Rangers Women Twitter