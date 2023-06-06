Kerala Blasters Lambasted For 'horrible' Decision After Financial Sanctions By AIFF

The Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters FC has disclosed their decision to discontinue their women’s team as they face financial sanctions imposed by the All India Football Federation (AIFF). The choice made by Kerala Blasters men’s team manager Ivan Vukomanovic to leave the pitch mid-way through a playoff fixture between Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC has resulted in significant repercussions for the Indian club.

The AIFF penal commission charged INR 4 crore in fines on the Kerala Blasters and INR 5 lakh in fines on coach Vukomanvoic. In addition, the Serbian coach received a 10-match suspension before the Hero Super Cup. The Blasters and their manager were ordered to make public apologies for their actions; if they refrained from doing so, the fines would increase to 6 crore and 10 lakh rupees, respectively. The AIFF rejected their recent appeal against the fine. In a statement, the Kerala Blasters expressed their disappointment at having to temporarily stop endowing the women's squad due to budgetary restrictions.

The club stated: “It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the temporary pause of our Women’s Team. This decision has been necessitated by the recent financial sanctions imposed on our club by the football federation. While we respect the authority and decisions of the federation, we cannot deny our disappointment at the impact it is likely to have across various functions of our Club."

Aditi Chauhan, the Indian women's team goalkeeper has voiced her thoughts on the situation and expressed doubt over Kerala Blasters' decision to dissolve the women's team.

What did Aditi Chauhan say about the Indian Super League club?

Aditi Chauhan the Indian goalkeeper and the founder of the She Kicks football academy, has pointed out the decision by the management of the Kerala Blasters and says that why the women's team have to suffer for the deeds of the men's team in the fixture of Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC. She emphasizes the way this decision is going to impact the women's development of football in India.

So the men’s team gets a fine for what they did and the money comes from the women’s team budget by shutting it down? Great, that’s how women’s football will develop in india. Horrible! https://t.co/0Wxh4xM6Ht — Aditi Chauhan GK 🇮🇳 (@aditi03chauhan) June 6, 2023

The 2022-founded Kerala Blasters women's team had a promising first season, placing third in the Kerala Women's League behind Gokulam Kerala FC and Lords FA.

Kerala Blasters FC encountered Bengaluru FC in an important playoff match for a spot in the 2022–23 ISL semi-finals. In extra time, Vibin Mohanan fouled Sunil Chhetri, who improvised with a quick free-kick. The referee granted the goal, directing Vukomanvic's players to abandon the game and Bengaluru FC to win.