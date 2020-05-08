Kevin De Bruyne Explains 'Let Me Talk' Rant, Opens Up On Losing His Cool With David Silva

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne is widely considered as one of the calmest and most laidback players in the Premier League. The Belgian may be a genius with a ball in his feet, but he was never known for his aggression on the pitch. This makes his sudden outburst from 2017 even more interesting as not many fans have seen that side of Kevin De Bruyne.

During a recent session with NBA star Alex Caruso on Bleacher Report, the Belgian recalled the infamous 'De Bruyne let me talk rant', saying he was like two different players on the football pitch. Kevin De Bruyne said, "You see I’m an angry man on the pitch. I think there was something with the referee where I got a yellow card and I wanted to ask him, ‘why the hell did you give me a yellow card?’ But he wouldn't let me."

The Man City star further explained that his temper is usually short-lived and the incident was generally a result of the heat of the moment. "When I’m playing, inside of me, it’s like two different Kevins. It's like now Kevin chill and on the pitch, sometimes I’m a little b****rd!” he told Lakers' Alex Caruso.

Kevin De Bruyne Let Me Talk rant

The infamous incident is from October 2017 during a match between Man City and Napoli. Man City won the match 2-1, courtesy of goals from Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus. Kevin De Bruyne put on another masterclass as he dictated Man City's play from midfield. Despite his stellar performance, fans remember the match for De Bruyne's outburst on his teammate David Silva.

Kevin De Bruyne was booked in the first half by the referee which the Belgian thought was too harsh. During the half-time break, De Bruyne wanted to have a word with the officials only to be stopped by David Silva and Fernandinho. This spooked the already agitated Belgian who screamed 'Let me talk' at David Silva before repeating it several times. The video footage from the incident shows a frustrated Kevin De Bruyne being escorted into the tunnel by his Man City teammates.

Kevin De Bruyne did address the outburst last year in his piece in The Players Tribune last year. Ironically titled, 'Let Me Talk', De Bruyne wrote, "Off the pitch, I was very introverted. I wouldn’t say one word to you. But on the pitch, I was so flammable. I know everyone had a laugh about that clip of me yelling at David Silva to “LET ME TALK!” and all that. But that’s probably quite tame compared to when I was a kid."

