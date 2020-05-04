Kevin De Bruyne Hints At Man City Exit If Club's Two-year UCL Ban Is Upheld By Court

The Man City UCL ban has caused speculation over the future of talismanic midfield ace Kevin De Bruyne. The Man City UCL ban was imposed on the Premier League club for breaking the Financial Fair Play Rules (FFP) on February 14 after the Man City owners were found guilty of misleading the European governing body over its Etihad sponsorship. The 28-year-old Kevin De Bruyne hinted that the Man City UCL ban, which could be upheld for up to two years, might force him to leave the club and play in the prestigious tournament with another top European suitor.

Man City UCL ban details: Man City owners found guilty

UEFA has imposed a two-year ban on Manchester City. discarding them from participating in European tournaments starting from next season onwards. The reason for the Man City UCL ban stemmed from the Man City owners displaying false documents over the Etihad sponsorship. Along with the two-year ban, Man City will have to pay a €30 million fine for breaching the rules of FFP.

Kevin De Bruyne contract extension: Kevin De Bruyne to leave Man City?

A new Kevin De Bruyne contract extension with Man City was signed in January 2018 and it tied down the star midfielder at the Etihad until June 2023. The new deal made De Bruyne the highest earner at the club but the player has now stated that he could leave Man City if the two-year ban is upheld. While speaking to Belgian news outlet Het Laatste Nieuws, Kevin De Bruyne explained that Man City being out of the Champions League and Europa League for 2 years is a 'long time'.

Kevin De Bruyne also stated that he will review the situation once all decisions have been made. Amid rumours of a possible Premier League return, Kevin De Bruyne appeared to enjoy training from home, using his kids as weights.

Creative legday with the kids pic.twitter.com/GkrzNYz4Mw — Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) March 25, 2020

Man City UCL ban: Kevin De Bruyne to leave?

The defending Premier League champions have already launched an appeal against the Man City UCL the ban and are hoping for a solution before the new season begins. If the appeal is in favour of Man City, the Man City UCL ban could be mitigated for just one season. However, Man City are still at risk of losing some of their key players including Belgian playmaker Kevin De Bruyne if the two-year Man City UCL ban is upheld.

The Kevin De Bruyne contract with Man City keeps the midfielder at the Etihad until the summer of 2023, but he has hinted at an exit if the club fails to participate in Europe for two years. Over the past few seasons, the Belgian starlet has blossomed into one of the best playmakers in the world. Top European clubs in the form of Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona will be monitoring De Bruyne's situation at the blue side of Manchester.

