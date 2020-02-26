David Silva Says Real Madrid Captain Sergio Ramos Would Be A Dream Signing For Man City

The Champions League clash between Real Madrid vs Man City is surely going to be the match of the season. Both the teams have a lot at stake with Real Madrid trying to regain their giant status at the European level. Meanwhile, Manchester City might as well be featuring in their last Champions League for two years.

Pep Guardiola's side have landed in the capital of Spain and are all set for tonight's game. Manchester City's ace David Silva is serving his last season at Etihad. He will look to bag the only trophy missing from his cabinet. Silva was recently interviewed before the big clash in which he mentioned the one Real Madrid player he would like to see at Man City.

David Silva names the Real Madrid player he would like to see at Manchester City

David Silva stated that he would like to see his Spanish counterpart Sergio Ramos playing for Manchester City one day. “In this case, it would be Sergio Ramos. I’ve known him a long time, he’s a leader and would be good for us,” added David Silva. Well, David Silva's wish might just come true as Sergio Ramos might leave Real Madrid at the end of the season. If rumours are believed to be true, Sergio Ramos is yet to sign a new contract with Real Madrid as he might look for a switch at the end of the season.

David Silva on which Real Madrid player he'd like at Man City: "Sergio Ramos - I’ve known him a long time, he’s a leader and would be good for us." #UCL pic.twitter.com/q0pAlpWZix — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) February 25, 2020

Real Madrid transfer news

Sergio Ramos was on the verge of leaving Real Madrid at the end of the 2018-19 season. However, he extended his contract with the Los Blancos. On the other hand, Manchester City are in desperate need of a centre-back ever since Vincent Kompany left the club. Pep Guardiola wanted to sign Harry Maguire but Manchester United bagged the Englishman for a whooping £80 million. Manchester City have been struggling throughout the season with their defence. Sergio Ramos will be a perfect fit to solve their centre-back blues.

🗣| David Silva on importance of Madrid game:



“It’s going to be important. We want to win the Champions League. Every game is extremely important.” pic.twitter.com/oyCRSyUU27 — City Chief (@City_Chief) February 25, 2020



