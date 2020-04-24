Kevin De Bruyne Picks Cristiano Ronaldo As His Dream Teammate For One Particular Reason

Kevin De Bruyne admitted that he would love to play alongside former Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. De Bruyne reasoned that Cristiano Ronaldo possesses incredible athleticism and is a "beast" in front of the goal. Speaking to Jamie Redknapp on The Football Show, the Man City maestro discussed his dream teammates. Jamie Redknapp suggested he would love to see a midfield of three, which includes Andres Iniesta and Xavi with Kevin De Bruyne. However, Kevin De Bruyne was interested in discussing the strikers.

Kevin De Bruyne would love to have Cristiano Ronaldo on his side

Man City's Kevin De Bruyne stated that he would look to feed strikers like Thierry Henry and Cristiano Ronaldo in his dream team. The Belgian reasoned that someone like Cristiano Ronaldo plays a significant role in a creative midfielder's career. Kevin De Bruyne added that Cristiano Ronaldo is quick and can reach out to the ball within no time. De Bruyne was full of praise for the Portuguese skipper as he said, "Cristiano Ronaldo has the potential to win a no-win situation. Cristiano, I could cross it three metres higher and know he is still going to get it."

Man City's Kevin De Bruyne is arguably one of the most creative midfielders in the Premier League. The Belgian has made a name for himself since moving to Man City from Wolfsburg. De Bruyne was racking up assist after assist before the outbreak of coronavirus in the UK suspended the Premier League. The De Bruyne assists tally makes for more than impressive reading this season.

Kevin De Bruyne assists and goals

Kevin De Bruyne has provided 16 assists this season, which is four more than anyone this season. The Man City midfielder has also created 21 more chances and seven big chances more than any other player in the English top flight. De Bruyne has a total of 170 assists and 97 goals in a total of 438 games played in his entire career.

