Wayne Rooney Leading Derby County Players' Fight In Wage-cut Negotiations With Club

Wayne Rooney has reportedly been nominated by his squad at Derby to lead the players' negotiation with Derby County CEO Stephen Pearce regarding the percentage of a wage cut. Derby County were expecting their players to agree to a 50 percent wage cut following the coronavirus outbreak and the suspension of the Championship. However, the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) has asked Derby County players to decline the club's offer and demand a 25 percent reduction in their wages instead. SunSport reported that Wayne Rooney will represent the Derby County players as their leader in front of the board.

Coronavirus in UK: Wayne Rooney to take charge in Derby pay cut negotiation

SunSport also reported that Wayne Rooney is keeping his squad updated on Whatsapp about the ongoing negotiations regarding the Derby pay cut. However, Derby County manager Phillip Cocu and his staff have given a thumbs up on deferrals but Pride Park bigwigs are reportedly keen to make a deal before the April 30 payment due date. Derby County players are reportedly asking the club to reveal details of the financial health of the club before agreeing to a Derby pay cut.

Wage deferral scheme: Wayne Rooney ready to take a pay cut

Wayne Rooney has already declared that he is willing to accept a wage cut without keeping the wage deferral scheme in mind. Wayne Rooney stated in an interview, “The first thing to say is that if Derby County needed me to take a pay cut to save the club I would understand and look to support them in whatever way I could.”

