KKR Management Barred ATKMB Supporters To Enter Eden Gardens, Irate Club Issues Statement

The IPL match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants was supposed to be a historic occasion. Lucknow donned Indian Super League Champs, ATK Mohun Bagan colors in the match to honor the legacy of the Kolkata-based football ensemble. But as LSG edged KKR by one run to cement their place in the IPL playoffs, some controversial off-the-pitch incidents marred the game.

ATKMB, which is also owned by the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, is also the owner of the LSG franchise. The football club was recently renamed to Mohun Bagan Super Giants, but there were complaints from a section of Mohun Bagan supporters that they were denied into the Eden Gardens as their shirts and jerseys had the Mohun Bagan logo.

Mohun Bagan issued statement after supporters were denied entry into Eden Gardens

Protests erupted outside Eden Gardens, but security personnel refused to budge into the demand. Eventually, the supporters had to leave everything outside before getting into the stadium. It attracted the ire of the Mohun Bagan management, and now they have issued an official statement.

"It was a special match between KKR and LSG of IPL on 20th May 2023 at Eden Gardens for the supporters of Mohun Bagan because ISG was wearing a new Green and Maroon Jersey.

"But. the KKR management curtailed the freedom of the Mohun Bagan supporters (Who are also fans of KKR and LSG) by not allowing them to enter the stadium as they were wearing the jersey of Mohun Bagan.

"Since 1990. I have been watching FIFA World Cup matches by travelling to different parts of the world by wearing our National Club i.e., Mohun Bagan's Jersey and I have never been stopped at anywhere. It is an individual's right to support and wear the jersey of the team which he/she loves and supports No one has the right to interfere in one's own choice.

"Thus Mohun Bagan Athletic Club strongly condemns this decision of KKR management for disrespecting the National Club of India and hurting the sentiment of our supporters."

There hasn't been any kind of statement from KKR, and it remains to be seen how things fare in the coming days.