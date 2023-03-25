LSG Team: Lucknow Super Giants Players, Full Schedule, Squad, Best Playing XI For IPL 2023

Quick links:
LSG Team IPL 2023: KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants are all set for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League beginning and have started to begin their preparations for the same. LSG will be seen in an all-new player jersey as it was in the IPL 2022 and they will be seen playing in front of their home crowd in Lucknow.
Lucknow Super Giants are full of star players like KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, and Krunal Pandya. LSG had a pretty balanced first season of the Indian Premier League and they were able to make it to the playoffs round of the tournament.
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Manan Vohra, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Karan Sharma, Marcus Stoinis, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Yudhvir Charak, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq.
