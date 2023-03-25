LSG Team: Lucknow Super Giants Players, Full Schedule, Squad, Best Playing XI For IPL 2023

LSG Team IPL 2023: KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants are all set for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League beginning and have started to begin their preparations for the same. LSG will be seen in an all-new player jersey as it was in the IPL 2022 and they will be seen playing in front of their home crowd in Lucknow.

Lucknow Super Giants are full of star players like KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, and Krunal Pandya. LSG had a pretty balanced first season of the Indian Premier League and they were able to make it to the playoffs round of the tournament.

Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League 2023: Full Schedule

LSG vs DC on April 1 in Lucknow at 7:30 PM IST

CSK vs LSG on April 3 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST

LSG vs SRH on April 7 in Lucknow at 7:30 PM IST

RCB vs LSG on April 10 in Bengaluru at 3:30 PM IST

LSG vs PBKS on April 15 in Lucknow at 7:30 PM IST

RR vs LSG on April 19 in Jaipur at 7:30 PM IST

LSG vs GT on April 22 in Lucknow at 3:30 PM IST

PBKS vs LSG on April 28 in Mohali at 7:30 PM IST

LSG vs RCB on May 1 in Lucknow at 7:30 PM IST

LSG vs CSK on May 4 in Lucknow at 3:30 PM IST

GT vs LSG on May 7 in Ahmedabad at 3:30 PM IST

SRH vs LSG on May 13 in Hyderabad at 3:30 PM IST

LSG vs MI on May 16 in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

KKR vs LSG on May 20 in Kolkata at 7:30 PM IST

Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League 2023: Full Squad

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Manan Vohra, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Karan Sharma, Marcus Stoinis, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Yudhvir Charak, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League 2023: Best Playing XI

KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Jaydev Unadkat, Mark Wood