Jurgen Klopp & Pep Guardiola Express Gratitude After Being Inducted Into LMA Hall Of Fame

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola were inducted in to the League Managers Assocation Hall of Fame recently. The two Premier League rivals were presented with silver salvers by League Managers Association President Gareth Southgate. Fellow Hall of Famer and former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson was also present during the induction in Manchester.

The League Managers Association has inducted Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola and Liverpool Manager Jürgen Klopp into the LMA Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/BKVDaN5oF0 — LMA (@LMA_Managers) November 28, 2019

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp Has Jokingly Apologised To Liverpool Fans For Spoiling Christmas Holiday

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola feel honoured

As quoted by Daily Mail, Klopp commented that being inducted into LMA’s Hall of Fame was really special for him. He stated that it was incredible being in the group of legendary managers. His family was present at the induction ceremony and he felt really proud about it. Guardiola stated that he was short of words to express his gratitude on his inclusion in the elite group. He felt honoured to be a part of the LMA family of English football.

Also Read | Pep Guardiola Makes A Special Request To Jurgen Klopp As Title Race Picks Up

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola's rivalry dates back to Bundesliga

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola followed in the footsteps of the likes of Brian Clough, Sir Bobby Robson and Arsene Wenger by being added to the LMA's elite list of coaches. The two managers’ rivalry dates back to their Bundesliga days when Klopp was in charge of Borussia Dortmund and Guardiola was at the helm at Bayern Munich. Their rivalry has since then continued in the Premier League as well.

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp Refutes Pep Guardiola's Diving Claim Against Sadio Mane

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola continue their rivalry in Premier League

Liverpool and Manchester City are competing for the top spot in the Premier League. While Jurgen Klopp is aiming to dethrone Manchester City as the Premier League champions, Guardiola would be aiming to win the League thrice in a row. In their recent clash, Liverpool defeated Manchester City 3-1 and are leading the points table with a nine-point lead over City. The two teams will again play in the Premier League on April 4, 2020.

Also Read | Man City: Pep Guardiola Was Believed To Be Out Of City's Sights