Jurgen Klopp Has Jokingly Apologised To Liverpool Fans For Spoiling Christmas Holiday

Liverpool played against Napoli on Wednesday night in the UEFA Champions League. A win could have secured a spot for Liverpool in the knock out stage. However, the match ended in a 1-1 draw with goals from Dries Mertens and Dejan Lovren.

Liverpool vs Napoli: Jurgen Klopp apologised to the fans for 'spoiling' Christmas holiday

Liverpool had to settle for a point on Wednesday night, with Dejan Lovren equalising in the 65th minute. Napoli had scored earlier in the game, courtesy of a strike from Dries Mertens. After the draw, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had to apologise to the fans. Klopp apologised for ‘spoiling’ Liverpool fans’ holiday. The draw against Napoli means that Liverpool will have to battle it out on Matchday 6 of the UEFA Champions League. The Reds face FC Salzburg in their last group stage match.

Liverpool vs Napoli ended in a draw

Jurgen Klopp stated that many fans were hoping for a holiday during Christmas in the Austrian town in December 2019. However, now there is a real pressure on the final group match during a holiday. A win against Napoli could have eased Liverpool’s journey to the knockout stage.

The European champions are currently group leaders with 10 points. Napoli are second in the table with 9 points. While Fc Salzburg have secured seven points in five games. If Liverpool win against Red Bull Salzburg, they will top the group and qualify for the next round. However, a defeat could mean that they will have to compete in the Europa League.

Jürgen Klopp believes we have the experience to handle the 'open' situation in Group E 👊 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 27, 2019

Jurgen Klopp would be without Fabinho for the upcoming matches

It would definitely not be easy for Jurgen Klopp to salvage a victory in Austria. Midfielder Fabinho had to be subbed off after he suffered an ankle injury. Liverpool have a hectic schedule in the month of December. They will be playing four games in a span of 10 days, along with the FIFA Club World Cup to be held in Qatar. The match against Salzburg will be played on December 10, 2019.