Pep Guardiola Makes A Special Request To Jurgen Klopp As Title Race Picks Up

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola recently joked he and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp should exchange trophies. The comment comes as the Reds are gunning for its Premier League title in 20 years while City is aiming for Champions League glory. The two managers met at the Football Writers' Association northern branch managers' awards dinner on November 25 and, according to reports, had a light-hearted conversation in the event's reception area.

Can we swap?

According to reports, Guardiola is aiming to win the Champions League with the current trophy at Anfield. Klopp, on the other hand, is aiming to win the Premier League with Liverpool for first time in 20 years. To which Pep replied maybe they could swap trophies.

Both the English clubs are said to be on the right path in terms of achieving their targets, with Liverpool maintaining an 8 point cushion over Manchester City after a total of 13 games whereas City is set to witness a smooth qualification to the Champions League knockout stages after having won three and drawing one in their group stage matches.

Klopp and Guardiola have been fierce rivals for quite some time now as met as recently as Liverpool's 3-1 win over City in which Guardiola was left furious with some of the decisions taken by the referees during the match. Manchester City and Liverpool will both be seen in Champions League action this week with City playing against Shakhtar Donetsk at the Etihad Stadium whereas Liverpool will be playing against Napoli at Anfield.

'Bayern knows I will respect my contract'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola declared Bayern Munich knows that he will respect his contract with the English club. Guardiola added that he was really happy during his time as Bayern Munich's manager and emphasised that he will honour the agreement and finish his contracted tenure with the club. This statement by Guardiola comes after Bayern have been left manager-less following the dismissal of Niko Kovac during the first half of November.

(With inputs from agencies)