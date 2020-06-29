Zinedine Zidane Says He Is Eyeing An Early Retirement As Real Madrid Job Takes Its Toll

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has changed the course of Los Blancos since being re-appointed as the head coach in the middle of the 2018-19 season. Zinedine Zidane led Real Madrid to their three back-to-back Champions League titles before calling it quits after the win against Liverpool in 2018. However, Real Madrid went into a sort of downward spiral after Zidane's departure. Barcelona once again wrestled hegemony away from Real Madrid and club president Florentino Perez was forced to get on the horn and bring Zidane back to the club. Now, as Real Madrid stand at the cusp of picking up 34th LaLiga title, Zidane opened up about his plans for retirement.

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Script Glory Out Of Fractured Fairytale As Inevitables Stand Tall

Zinedine Zidane has early retirement plans

Real Madrid are currently on the top of the LaLiga table and have a two-point lead over Barcelona after their 1-0 win against Espanyol on Sunday night. Real Madrid have six games to win to claim their first LaLiga title after 2017. Zinedine Zidane's tactics have successfully fallen into place so far in the season which has resulted in Real Madrid's fine form this campaign. However, the 1998 French World Cup winner is not inclined to spending the rest of his years at the club. Zinedine Zidane, in a pre-match interview, stated, "I won't coach for 20 years. I'll retire before that."

Also Read | Marco Asensio's Stunning Return Applauded By Fans, Eden Hazard In Awe Of His First Touch

Zinedine Zidane already has three Champions League titles as a manager, an honour which many of the most decorated managers cannot boast of. However, Zinedine Zidane does not wish to stretch his coaching career and wants to leave the job at the right time. Zidane claimed that he never wanted to be a coach but he later changed his mind. The 1998 Ballon d'Or winner explained how the managerial job can be stressful which can take a huge toll on someone's mind.

LaLiga table

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Gifts Son £249 Worth Boots On 10th Birthday, Calls Him 'source Of Pride'

Zinedine Zidane, in an interview with The Mirror, said, "I'm an unusual coach, anything could happen. I'm not planning anything. It's the day-to-day that excites me. For how long, I don't know. In my head, I've always been a player. I played for 18 or 19 years, and after that when people asked me if I'd be a coach, I said no. Then I decided to become one. This really wears you out. It won't be 20 years, that's for sure."

Also Read | Marcus Rashford's Campaign Compels UK Government To Spend £120m On Free School Meals

Real Madrid's next few LaLiga fixtures

Getafe (H) Athletic Club (A) Alaves (H) Granada (A) Villarreal (H) Leganes (L)

(Cover image courtesy: UEFA Champions League)