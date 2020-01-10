Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo 'GOAT' Debate Has Been Settled Once And For All: Thread

It has been over a decade since there has been a frequent debate over who is the Greatest of all time (GOAT) between Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi and Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. There have always been many arguments based on facts and statistics. However, a fan has now tried to settle the issue through a comprehensive Twitter thread.

A fan tries to compare Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

• Goalscoring -



This is a really tough one to answer.

Both the two are known to be clinical in front of goal, Messi currently has 688 goals while Ronaldo has 715 goals.

So when it comes to goalscoring,both of them have insane stats and the most correct answer is they are even! pic.twitter.com/IxeHvSv0Mc — Altin Ademaj (@altinademaj_) January 8, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been dominating the world of football since the past decade. The two have shared 11 Ballon d’Ors between them, along with nine Champions League titles. However, a fan named Altin Ademaj has now analysed various stats to ascertain which among the two is better in various aspects of football. Ademaj compared the two stars’ goal-scoring numbers, which are 688 goals for Messi and 715 goals for Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi leads when it comes to passing ability

Ademaj stated that Lionel Messi leads ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo when it comes to passes. He also described Ronaldo’s passing skills as decent. Ronaldo is way ahead of Messi when it comes to scoring headers as the Portuguese has scored more than 100 headers in his career. Ademaj classifies Messi as a better playmaker than Ronaldo, having registered the most assists (282) in football history.

Lionel Messi has won more Ballon d'Or titles than Cristiano Ronaldo

• Ballon d'Or -



As it currently stands, Messi has the most Ballon d'Ors in history (6).

He is the youngest two-time,three-times,four-time,five-time and six-time Ballon d'Or winner: 23,24,25,28 and 32 years old.

He has won the award 4 consecutive times (2009-2012). pic.twitter.com/jIlV75out6 — Altin Ademaj (@altinademaj_) January 8, 2020

When the two football legends are compared on the basis of individual accolades, Messi leads the way with six Ballon d’Or awards as compared to five Ballon d’Or awards with Ronaldo. Messi has won more Golden Boots in Europe (6), while Ronaldo has four to his name. Ronaldo leads when it comes to UEFA Champions League stats, having won five titles so far. Ronaldo is the top scorer (128) in the Champions League as well. Messi leads the way in goals in international tournaments (excluding qualification and friendly games). Ronaldo has contributed to 26 goals (16 goals, 10 assists), while Messi has contributed to 35 goals (15 goals, 20 assists).

Cristiano Ronaldo has a better weak foot than Lionel Messi

• Weak Foot -

Ronaldo has a better weak-foot than Messi, scoring over 129 goals with his left-foot while Messi has only scored 88 goals with his right-foot.

Here's a compilation of goals with their weak-foot! pic.twitter.com/FnQu0yDbZz — Altin Ademaj (@altinademaj_) January 9, 2020

Lionel Messi beats Cristiano Ronaldo in scoring the most amount of goals (91) in a calendar year (2012). Meanwhile, Ronaldo had raked up 69 goals in his best year (2013). Messi is way ahead of Ronaldo when it comes to dribbling abilities, without discrediting Ronaldo’s skillful displays during his time at Manchester United. Ronaldo has a better win percentage than Messi in the finals at 80% and 78% respectively. There were moments when the two stars played against each other, in which Messi had an upper hand. He scored 22 goals along with 12 assists in 35 games, while Ronaldo trailed behind with 19 goals and an assist. Ronaldo has a better weak foot having scored 129 goals with his left foot, while Messi has scored only 88 goals with his right foot. Hence, the stats prove that the two stars are unique in their own ways and lead in different aspects of football.

Picture courtesy - FC Barcelona Twitter handle, Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter handle