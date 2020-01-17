Jurgen Klopp Slams AFCON For Moving Competition, Calls It A 'catastrophe'

Jurgen Klopp has slammed the officials for re-scheduling the African Cup of Nations back to January. He has called it a catastrophe. The AFCON was earlier scheduled for June and July but the schedule was revised for January 9 due to unfavourable weather in the host nation Cameroon. The re-scheduling means that many Premier League clubs will be without their top stars during a crucial stage of the season.

Confirmed - the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations will take place in January and February next year.



That means it'll be in the middle of the Premier League season.



It means Salah, Mane, Aubameyang, Zaha, Ndidi, Mahrez etc could miss up to 6 Premier League games next season. — John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) January 15, 2020

Jurgen Klopp: AFCON re-scheduling catastrophic

The re-scheduling of the AFCON means that Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will miss key players Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Naby Keita and Joel Matip in January next season. Manager Jurgen Klopp has called AFCON’s decision as catastrophic as it hurts their chances. Klopp felt that the club who pay the player's wages should have a say in the situation. However, that is not the case. Jurgen Klopp further said that the increasing number of games footballers are playing these days shows that there is a disregard for player welfare. FIFA should look into the matter.

AFCON re-scheduling means Premier League could be without stars in January 2021

Many current Premier League stars would be unavailable for their clubs in January next season due to their national commitments. Liverpool will miss Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Naby Keita and Joel Matip. Manchester City will be without the services of Riyad Mahrez. He represents defending champions Algeria. Eric Bailly, Serge Aurier, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe all ply their international trade in Africa and would be keen to play for their nations in the AFCON.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool take on Manchester United in the Premier League

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool take on arch-rivals Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday. Liverpool are currently unbeaten in the Premier League, winning 20 of their 21 games. The only blemish was a draw against Sunday’s opponents Manchester United at Old Trafford. Manchester United are fifth in the Premier League table, 5 points off a place in the top four.

