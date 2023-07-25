Know All About Durand Cup 'Flag-In' Ceremony That Will Be Held In Kolkata

The highly anticipated 132nd edition of the Durand Cup 2023 is set to commence with a spectacular "Flag-In" ceremony in Kolkata on July 25, 2023. After an extensive 14-city tour that covered prominent Army and Tri-Services bases, as well as host cities like Bengaluru FC, Guwahati, and Kokrajhar, the three esteemed Durand Trophies will finally make their way to Kolkata.

3 things you need to know

In the final of the Durand Cup 2022, Bengaluru FC defeated Mumbai City FC 2-1.

East Bengal holds the second-most Durand Cup titles, with three.

Mohun Bagan is the only team in history to have won six Durand Cups.

Also Read: Who Was Durand Cup Named After? Know The History Behind The Iconic Tournament

Which all esteemed dignities will be present during the "Flagged-in" in Kolkata?

The Trophies will be jointly "Flagged-In" at the Brigade Parade Ground by esteemed dignitaries such as Shri. Aroop Biswas, Hon. Minister in Charge of Sports and Youth Affairs and Power, Government of West Bengal, and Lt. Gen. R.P. Kalita, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command.

The three Durand Trophies are the Durand Cup (the original and rolling trophy), the Shimla Trophy (another rolling trophy initially awarded by Shimla citizens in 1904), and the permanent keep trophy President's Cup (presented by India's first President, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, in 1956). General Manoj Pande, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC, Chief of Army Staff, Indian Army, Air Chief Marshal VK Chaudhary, Chief of Air Staff, and Shri. Kalyan Chaubey, President, All India Football Federation (AIFF), "Flagged-Off" the Trophies from New Delhi on June 30, 2023, for the statewide tour.

In which places did the Durand Cup 2023 trophies take the tour in India?

The tour took the Trophies through various significant locations, including Dehradun (home of the Indian Military Academy), Udhampur (Northern Command HQ), Jaipur (South-Western Command HQ), Pune (National Defence Academy), Mumbai (Western Naval Command HQ), Karwar (Western Command Naval Base), Ezhimala (Naval Academy), Kochi (Southern Naval Command HQ), Bengaluru (Army Service Corps Centre), Hyderabad (Air Force Academy), Guwahati, Shillong, and Kokrajhar.

Also Read: How Durand Cup stands out among all sports competitions in the world

Who will be doing the BASE jumps in the following event?

In a bid to promote the historic tournament further, an unprecedented BASE jump has been planned for the first time in Eastern India. Renowned free-fallers, Group Captain Kamal Singh Oberh (Retired) and Lieutenant Colonel Satyendra Verma (Retired) will execute a daring BASE jump from Kolkata's tallest building, The 42, parachuting down to the ceremony venue while unfurling the Durand Flag en route.

The exciting BASE jump, symbolizing the spirit of sport and pushing human limits, aims to captivate the imagination of Kolkata's residents, spreading joy and announcing the return of the Durand Cup in spectacular fashion. The ceremony promises to be a grand affair, uniting football enthusiasts and celebrating the legacy of this iconic tournament.