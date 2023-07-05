Who Was Durand Cup Named After? Know The History Behind The Iconic Tournament

The Durand Cup 2023 football competition will start soon after the off-season ends. The inaugural day of the tournament is reported to be August 3, 2023, and the final will be played on September 3, 2023. This year will mark the 132nd edition of the prestigious tournament, and cities like Guwahati, Kokrajhar, Shillong, and Kolkata will play host to the matches. The Durand Cup 2023 will feature a total number of 24 teams, who would compete for the renowned trophy, four more than the previous year.

3 things you need to know

Bengaluru FC beat Mumbai City FC by 2-1 in the Durand Cup 2022 final

East Bengal has won 3 Durand Cups and stands as the second-most title holders

Mohun Bagan has won 6 Durand Cups in its history, standing as the top title holder

The Durand Cup is the oldest existing football club tournament in Asia

An annual domestic football match is held in India, called the Durand Football Tournament, or the Durand Cup. It has a long history that began with Shimla hosting the event's first iteration in 1888. The Durand Football Tournament Society (DFTS) and All India Football Federation (AIFF) put on the event, which has the distinction of being the fifth-oldest national football competition in the world and the oldest club football tournament still in existence in Asia.

Who was the Durand Cup named after?

The Durand Cup was initially created as a football competition for several Indian Armed Forces departments, regiments, and princely territories. Sir Henry Mortimer Durand, the founder of the tournament, held the position from 1884 until 1894 as India's foreign secretary. In recognition of his services, the coveted tournament carries his name.

The Durand Cup evolved from being a competitive event with invitation-only participation to the creation of the Federation Cup and then the Super Cup. However, the bulk of I-League clubs and Indian Super League clubs have been actively participating in the tournament since 2022.

The Durand Cup has continued to be associated with the Indian Armed Forces over the years, with guest invitee teams from various regiments taking part. The most recent Army squad to triumph in the competition was Army Green, which accomplished this achievement in 2016. Bengaluru FC currently holds the Durand Cup title.

What's different in the Durand Cup competition?

The winning team in the Durand Cup receives three unique trophies, which is unique among all competitions around the globe. The first is the Durand Cup itself, also referred to as "The Masterpiece." Since 1965, this trophy, which was first used for the competition, has been a rolling trophy. The second award is the Shimla Trophy, sometimes known as "The Artistry." It was given by the people of Shimla in 1904 as a show of their love and support for the competition. Since 1965, this trophy is handed out to the winners on a rolling basis. The Viceroy's trophy was replaced by the President's Cup, also known as "The Pride." After India attained independence. The first President of India, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, presented the trophy, which is permanently offered to the winning team.