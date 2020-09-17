Koeman Can't Manage LaLiga Opener With Barcelona Yet To Resolve Setien's Severance Package

Having slipped in the LaLiga title race to arch-rivals Real Madrid the previous season, Barcelona will look to start on a good note against Villarreal. However, a dream start under Ronald Koeman might just have been pushed back by a game with the manager unlikely to be present on the sidelines for the Villarreal clash.

Koeman cannot manage Barcelona against Villarreal

Barcelona sacked Quique Setien after their humiliating exit from the Champions League last season. However, the complexities still persist, with the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) yet to process Koeman's appointment. Koeman has already overseen two pre-season friendly games, the latest against Girona, in which Barcelona netted thrice while conceding once.

❝REACTION❞ | @RonaldKoeman discusses playing his attackers in different positions. pic.twitter.com/yAfpb3tkE7 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 17, 2020

According to a report by El Partidazo de COPE, Setien hasn't been officially sacked by the Catalan giants yet. Barcelona and Setien are yet to agree upon a severance package. This has resulted in the delay of Koeman's appointment by the Spanish Football Federation.

Barcelona yet to agree severance package with Setien

Setien was brought in to replace Ernesto Valverde in January this year, overseeing 25 games across all competitions. Under him, Barcelona won 16 games. However, the fact that Barcelona went trophyless, losing the LaLiga title to Real Madrid that season saw him sacked and led to the subsequent appointment of Koeman, who was with the Dutch national team. However, the former Real Betis manager expects to collect the year's salary as per his contract.

The Koeman - Setien issue is just one of the several conflicts that have plagued Barcelona. Club legend Lionel Messi was on the cusp of leaving the Camp Nou but decided to continue for a season more, citing Barcelona's firm stand against the six-time Ballon d'Or winner. The club is also reeling under financial pressure induced by the coronavirus crisis.

Barcelona to play Villarreal on September 27

The current crisis has now forced president Josep Maria Bartomeu to roll up his sleeves in an attempt to finalise the severance package with Setien to pave the way for Koeman's official appointment. Meanwhile, Barcelona begin the title chase against Villarreal at Camp Nou on September 27, with the kick-off time yet to be confirmed by LaLiga.

Image courtesy: Barcelona, Quique Setien Twitter