Barcelona Transfer News: Liverpool's Wijnaldum Stalls Contract Talks To Join Ronald Koeman

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has reportedly stalled on a contract extension with the Premier League champions amid reports linking the Dutchman with a move to join his compatriot Ronald Koeman at Barcelona. Wijnaldum is currently in the final year of his Liverpool contract and talks over a new deal are yet to take place between the club and player. It is also believed that Wijnaldum is considering a move away from Anfield because of the rumours that have linked Thiago Alcantara to Liverpool.

Barcelona transfer news: Georginio Wijnaldum to Barcelona?

According to reports from De Telegraaf, Barcelona are prepared to move in for Georginio Wijnaldum over the summer. It is believed that Barcelona new boss Ronald Koeman wants his Dutch compatriot Wijnaldum at the Camp Nou as the 29-year-old is expected to play a pivotal role in the club's rebuilding. Koeman worked closely with Wijnaldum during his time as Netherlands boss. With the confirmed exits of Arthur and Ivan Rakitic, along with the expected departure of Arturo Vidal, Koeman is keen on bringing in a trusted name to the Camp Nou. Some reports from Spain claim that Wijnaldum has already agreed personal terms with Barcelona, however, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insisted that there has been no contact made by the Spanish giants.

Wijnaldum is in the last 12 months of his contract at Liverpool with no indications of signing an extension. The midfield workhorse was an integral part of Klopp's unit last season, playing 47 times, chipping in with six goals. It's not often that Liverpool allow their key players to enter the final year of their contracts without an extension unless they have no future role at the club. Wijnaldum joined Liverpool from Newcastle United in 2016 and has scored 19 goals in 186 appearances for the Reds. The Dutchman scored twice against Barcelona during the stunning 4-0 Champions League comeback in the semi-final last year

❗️Liverpool would be willing to let go of Georginio Wijnaldum amid interest from Barcelona, in order to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara. Ronald Koeman sees him as the 'complete' midfielder and knows of his chemistry with Frenkie De Jong. [@MundoDeportivo] pic.twitter.com/3C8GIBWmS3 — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) August 29, 2020

Liverpool transfer news: Wijnaldum transfer to Barcelona to pave way for Thiago?

Reports also state that Wijnaldum's potential Liverpool exit this summer could might the way for Thiago Alcantara's arrival at Anfield. The Bayern Munich midfielder has all but confirmed his exit from the German club, who are waiting for a proposed bid from the Premier League. Liverpool are more likely to purchase Thiago only if a midfielder leaves the club in the summer. Reports from The Athletic claim that the Bundesliga champions have slapped a £27m (€30m) price tag on Thiago with Man United also monitoring the Spanish superstar.

