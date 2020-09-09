Liverpool Set To Receive ANOTHER £5m After Koeman's Decision To Keep Coutinho At Barcelona

It is safe to say that Liverpool have benefitted in some fashion from Coutinho’s transfer to Barcelona. After the Brazilian's club-record departure, Liverpool have gone on to dominate world football, winning the Champions League and the Premier League amongst other accolades. Last month, it was revealed how Liverpool were set to receive an additional sum in bonuses with the Brazilian winning the Champions League with Bayern Munich. While reports of that clause turned out to be false, Liverpool are in for another minor windfall, given that new Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman plans to keep hold of the diminutive Brazilian.

Koeman to keep Coutinho at Barcelona

Recent media reports have suggested that new Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has decided to keep Philippe Coutinho at the club. Speaking to talkSPORT, Philippe Coutinho’s agent Kia Joorabchian shared how Koeman called Coutinho straight after Barcelona’s embarrassing 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich, in which Coutinho scored twice against his parent club. The agent revealed that the manager informed Coutinho that he will be part of his plans at Barcelona. Joorabchian also discussed how Koeman’s words of support prompted Coutinho to cut short his break and return to Barcelona early in an effort to maintain his form and fitness ahead of the new season.

Coutinho is motivated to show Koeman his best version in training in order to stay. [sport] pic.twitter.com/hv2rELVjXV — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 4, 2020

While reports covering Barcelona transfer news had earlier linked Coutinho with a return to the Premier League, it now looks like the Brazilian will stay at the club next season. The Brazilian was set to leave the club, with it being communicated that he wasn’t part of the plans of former managers Ernesto Valverde and Quique Setien. However, Koeman’s arrival seems to have turned that situation on its head. Marca disclosed how Coutinho is no longer on the club’s transfer or loan list, with the player set to play a key role next season. The Mirror reported how Koeman plans to use Coutinho next season, with the Dutchman earmarking the No.8 role for the Brazilian.

Liverpool set to benefit from Coutinho's Barcelona stay

📰 — If Philippe Coutinho plays 15 games for Barcelona this season, the club will be obliged to pay Liverpool around €5M, an inevitable fee after Koeman's decision to include the Brazilian in his plans. [sport] pic.twitter.com/PWJoCZelq1 — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) September 9, 2020

Liverpool sold Coutinho to Barcelona for £145m in January 2018, with the deal including several add ons worth £36 million. While most of the add ons have already been triggered, the last of these bonuses was related to appearances. With Coutinho linked with a move away, it was expected that the clause would not be triggered.

However, it now looks like Liverpool will benefit further from the Coutinho transfer. A report from Sport indicates that the Reds will receive an additional £5million if the 28-year-old makes 15 more appearances for the Blaugrana. With Ronald Koeman interested in keeping Coutinho at the club, the required number of appearances should be achieved next season, which will result in another payoff to Liverpool by Barcelona.

Image Courtesy: FC Barcelona website, AP