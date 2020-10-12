Koeman Mocks Suarez, Claims Striker Should've Stayed At Barcelona To Prove Him Wrong

In an unprecedented move, LaLiga giants Barcelona decided to terminate striker Luis Suarez's contract to facilitate his transfer to Atletico Madrid last summer. The arrival of Ronald Koeman, replacing Quique Setien, was considered the trigger to the untimely end to his stint with the Camp Nou outfit. But Koeman insists that the Uruguayan international could have stayed for a season more to prove him wrong.

Suarez departs after Koeman's lack of preference

Suarez was deemed excess to requirements at Barcelona by Koeman, who rather demanded that the club sign Lyon striker Memphis Depay. The former Liverpool man was clearly told that he would not be preferred by the Dutch tactician and might have to spend most of his time on the bench.

Luchamos hasta final y no se pudo ganar que es lo que queríamos. A descansar y pensar en lo que viene! 💪💪🔴⚪️ #siemprepositivo #AupaAtleti pic.twitter.com/slGXZnG4zD — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) October 3, 2020

Following lack of clarity on his future at the club, Suarez hesitantly agreed to join Atletico Madrid on a two-season deal, replacing Alvaro Morata, who departed on loan to Juventus. Notably, the Uruguayan international was earlier linked with the defending Serie A champions, but a deal fell through citing the Italian language test and the passport controversy.

No conflict with Suarez, insists Koeman

Within weeks of his departure, Koeman appears to have developed a change of tone. Speaking to NOS during the international break, the Barcelona manager claims that Suarez began facing difficulties while playing, something that he could not shy away from informing the striker.

Indeed, the club's third all-time highest goalscorer saw a dip in form the previous season, largely due to his knee injury. He spent a major part of his time away from the pitch, recovering from the injury. But he never had any trouble with the 2015 Champions League winners, adds Koeman.

Suarez could've stayed to prove me wrong: Koeman

Koeman claims that it was within the precincts of the 33-year-old to decide on his future at the club. Had he decided to continue at Camp Nou, the manager would have treated him just as another member of the group. He could have had the opportunity to prove him wrong if he continued, insists Koeman.

Koeman further emphasises that he has a good relationship with Suarez, but the club decided upon giving opportunities to young talents in the ranks. He went on to cite Ansu Fati and Pedri, both of whom at 17, are getting decent opportunities to succeed at the club.

Image courtesy: Atletico Madrid/Ronald Koeman Twitter