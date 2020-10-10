Luis Suarez Slams Barcelona, Alleges Club Of Playing Politics Over His And Messi's Bond

It is no secret that things haven't been usual business for Barcelona over the past couple of seasons. The club have been on the receiving end of criticism for the treatment meted out to club legend Lionel Messi, which saw him unsuccessfully attempt an exit from the club. A similar issue raked up when Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman asked Luis Suarez to leave the club. The Uruguayan has now claimed that Barcelona wanted his ouster at any cost this summer.

Not aware of reason for Barcelona departure: Suarez

While speaking to ESPN, Suarez predicts that Barcelona wanted him out of the club this summer largely due to his relationship with Messi. The striker was sold to Atletico Madrid at a cut-price in an attempt to reduce the wage bill. The club are already grappling with the financial crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Luchamos hasta final y no se pudo ganar que es lo que queríamos. A descansar y pensar en lo que viene! 💪💪🔴⚪️ #siemprepositivo #AupaAtleti pic.twitter.com/slGXZnG4zD — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) October 3, 2020

Suarez claims that he is not yet aware of why Barcelona wanted him to leave this summer. Had it been a financial or a sporting issue, the 33-year-old would have looked for an amicable solution. But Suarez believes that he could have been asked to leave probably due to his relationship with Messi.

Barcelona might be annoyed at relationship with Messi: Suarez

Hitting out at Barcelona, Suarez believes that the club would have been annoyed at his close relationship with the six-time Ballon d'Or winner. He claims that there could be no other reason for the club to separate him with Messi.

Besides Suarez's departure, Messi had also demanded that the club let him depart as a free agent. Suarez states that Barcelona should have respected his decision to leave this summer. Messi has a contract with Barcelona until 2021 with no progress on extending his stay as yet.

Suarez expects Messi to continue at Barcelona

But Suarez believes that the club's all-time highest goal-scorer will continue at the club beyond his current deal, attributing it to a change of guard at the club. Messi has been at loggerheads with club president Josep Bartomeu over the past season, whose tenure is set to end in March next year. A vote of no confidence is set to be initiated against Bartomeu which could end his term prematurely next month.

Image courtesy: Luis Suarez Twitter/ Barcelona Instagram