Luis Suarez's Wife Sofia Takes A Sly Dig At Barcelona After His Stunning Atletico Debut

Having completed a switch from Barcelona to Atletico Madrid last week, Luis Suarez marked his debut for Los Rojiblancos in style. The prolific Uruguayan forward scored twice and registered an assist for Atletico Madrid after being subbed on in the 71st minute as Diego Simeone's men ran out 6-1 winners against Granada. However, after the game, Luis Suarez's wife, Sofia Balbi, appeared to take a sly dig at Barcelona, highlighting exactly what the Blaugrana are missing.

Luis Suarez's wife Sofia Balbi aims cheeky dig at Barcelona in Instagram post

Following Atletico Madrid's 6-1 win against Granada on Sunday, Luis Suarez's wife took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message for her spouse and also take a sly dig at his former team. Sofia Balbi posted an image of Luis Suarez celebrating one of his goals in the win against Granada and wrote, "This is what you deserve! So happy to see you laughing again." The post was aimed towards the way Barcelona treated Luis Suarez, the third-highest goalscorer in the club's illustrious history.

Sofia's post got over 185,00 likes in just over 24 hours. Even Lionel Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, replied to the message with a series of clapping emojis. Antonela has been close friends with Sofia Balbi during the past six years that their husbands played together for Barcelona. Antonela also penned an emotional letter to Sofia after Suarez's move to Atletico Madrid was complete.

Luis Suarez transfer to Atletico Madrid: Ronald Koeman's plans for Barcelona

Last week, Luis Suarez completed his £5.5 million (€6m) move to Atletico Madrid from Barcelona and on Thursday, the star forward broke down in tears during his exit interview. Suarez joined Barcelona from Liverpool back in the summer of 2014 and helped the Spanish giants to nine major trophies. He scored 198 goals in 283 appearances for Barcelona but was informed that he wouldn't be part of Ronald Koeman's plans for the future.

Reports claim that Koeman held a minute-long phone call with Luis Suarez while informing the 33-year old that he was no longer going to continue playing his football at the Camp Nou. The Barcelona board came under heavy criticism from former players including Neymar and Samuel Eto'o for their handling of the situation. More so, reports from the Daily Mail claim that Barcelona's decision to cash in on Suarez played a part in Lionel Messi handing in his transfer request to leave the club.

While Suarez has not been replaced yet in terms of personnel, Barcelona were reportedly looking at Lyon's Memphis Depay to fill that void. However, that move appears to be dead in the water considering Barcelona have their hands tied by Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

Image Credits - Sofia Balbi Instagram