Krasnodar Vs Sevilla Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Preview

Sevilla visit Russia this week as they travel to Krasnodar for their Champions League Group E match. Scheduled to take place on November 24 in Stadion FK Krasnodar, the Krasndor vs Sevilla game will kick off at 11:25 pm IST. Here are the Krasnodar vs Sevilla live stream details, team news and how to watch Krasnodar vs Sevilla live in India.

The two teams last met on November 5 when Sevilla hosted the Russian side. With goals from Magomed-Shapi Suleymanov and Marcus Berg (penalty), the Russian outfit held a 2-goal advantage in the 22nd minute of the match. However, Krasnodar failed to capitalize on their 2-goal lead and threw a winning match away.

Ivan Rakitic led Sevilla's comeback with a goal in the 42nd minute as the hosts trailed by just one goal at half-time. With a fighting chance at hand, Loputegui tried to win the game by bringing in En-Nesyri for Joan Jorden at the hour-mark. It proved to be a masterstroke as En-Nesyri slotted two past Matvey Safonov within three minutes to put Sevilla back in the lead in a thrilling encounter on Matchday 3.

Krasnodar vs Sevilla team news

Krasndor

Remy Cabella featured for the Rusian outfit in their 1-0 win against FC Tambov. After scoring in the same. Remy is expected to start against Sevilla. Krasnodar will be without the services of Sergey Petrov who is close to returning to full fitness while Dmitriy Stotskiy is sidelined. They also await news on their goalkeeper Matvey Sofanov who returned a positive Covid-19 test and is yet to return a negative one for the same.

Sevilla

Sevilla captain Jesus Navas is suspended for the game due to a red card he received during Sevilla's previous UCL outing against the same opponents. Apart from Navas, Lopetulgui’s Sevilla will also be without Carlos Fernandez who is nursing an injury.

Tomas Vaclik is expected to start between the sticks with Yassine Bounou injured while Sergio Escudero might act as club captain Jesus Navas' replacement at right-back. With Marcos Acuna’s fitness also in question, Escudero might be deployed on the left side of the defence depending on the Argentine's fitness.

Krasnodar vs Sevilla predicted lineup

Krasnodar predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Gorodov; Smolnikov, Martynovich, Sorokin, Chernov; Vilhena, Gazinski; Suleymanov, Claesson, Cabella; Berg

Sevilla predicted line-up (4-3-3): Vaclík; Koundé, Gudelj, Diego Carlos, Escudero; Fernando, Rakitić, Jordán; Munir, De Jong, Ocampos

Krasnodar vs Sevilla prediction

The 2019 Europa league Champions are currently on par with Chelsea in the Champions League standings. Both the teams will aim to claim the number one spot at the end of the group stage. While travel and a cramped fixture list can create trouble for the Spanish side, the quality and depth of Julen Lopetegui’s team and Krasnodar’s poor defensive record might just see help Sevilla win the game with ease. Our prediction is a 2-0 win for Sevilla.

Krasnodar vs Sevilla live stream: How to watch Krasnodar vs Sevilla live in India

Football fans in India can catch the match live on the Sony Network. Live coverage of the same can be viewed around an hour before kick-off. Users can also catch the live stream of the match on SonyLiv. Fans can follow the social media channels of both the teams as well as the official handles of the UEFA Champions League for regular updates.

Image credits: Lucas Ocampos Twitter