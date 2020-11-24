Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Keen On Signing Jack Grealish; Midfielder Might Cost £100m

Premier League heavyweights Manchester City were left shellshocked by Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, who inflicted a humiliating 2-0 defeat on the travelling side last week. The defeat for the Etihad-based outfit was just one of the several struggles that the club has endured since the start of the campaign. With manager Pep Guardiola extending his stay until 2023, the Catalan is keen on roping in reinforcements, with Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish identified as the key target in the squad rebuild.

Jack Grealish to Man City? Pep Guardiola keen on sealing the transfer

Manchester United were considered the frontrunners to sign the England international last summer. Although a move to Manchester looks imminent, he could ply his trade in the blue half of the city, with Guardiola having reportedly informed the club of his intent to sign the Aston Villa midfielder.

Since the start of last season, @JackGrealish has created more goalscoring chances in the #PL than any other Englishman (106)#AVLSOU pic.twitter.com/C3yamMj78k — Premier League (@premierleague) November 1, 2020

The Man City manager has discussed the need for a squad overhaul with his side struggling in the Premier League this season. Discussions on Barcelona icon Lionel Messi's arrival were also on the table with the club chiefs but Guardiola insists Grealish could be the ideal player to add flair to his side.

Grealish to Man City could cost at least £100m

According to a report by The Independent, the manager has discussed the arrival of the 25-year-old Aston Villa midfielder with Kevin De Bruyne, with the Belgian falling short of words of praise for Grealish. Following Belgium's 2-0 victory against England during the international break, De Bruyne lauded Grealish's display on the field, describing him as one of those players whom Man City should sign.

Following a failed move to Old Trafford this past summer, Grealish penned a new five-year deal in September. As per the renewed deal, he cannot leave the club unless an offer upwards of £100 million is on the table. However, the transfer fee might not pose a deterrent in his move with Man City's openness to hefty spending being an open secret.

Jack Grealish stats this season place him among the best

Several people close to the England international believe it is a matter of time before he joins one of the big six clubs in the Premier League. Indeed, with five goals and six assists in nine games, he stands among the best performers in England currently, forcing admiration from the Spanish tactician.

Image courtesy: Pep Team/ Premier League Twitter