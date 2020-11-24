Premier League Fans Set To Be Allowed In Stadiums From December, UK Government Confirms

It has been more than nine months since football fans last attended a game to see their favourite teams ply their trade in the Premier League. The coronavirus pandemic had a detrimental impact on the league with all games being played behind closed doors. But the stadium exile for the fans could soon end with the UK Government giving the green light to throw open the doors to the stadiums once lockdown 2 ends.

Premier League fans in stadiums from December 2

The UK lockdown ends on December 2, following which a select few fans could be permitted to attend Premier League games. According to the new guidelines, 4,000 fans or 50 per cent of the stadium strength, whichever is lower, will be followed while allowing Premier League fans inside the stadiums.

Fans have been greatly missed at #PL matches and so we welcome the Prime Minister’s announcement today on the return of supporters, albeit at small numbers



We look forward to working with Government on their next steps



Full statement: https://t.co/l8EKeI0Tsd pic.twitter.com/YFGoTsnMZq — Premier League (@premierleague) November 23, 2020

However, these guidelines vary with the tier of the venues in question. The above provision stands true for outdoor events in tier 1. A total of 2000 fans or 50 per cent of the total strength will be permitted for indoor events in tier 2. Moreover, fans will not be allowed to sing, shout or consume alcohol in the stadium.

Boris Johnson announcement on allowing Premier League fans in stadium

Interestingly, in tier 2 areas, the numbers will be halved. For outdoor events, a maximum of 2000 spectators or 50 per cent of the total capacity, whichever is lower - will be permitted. For events which will be held indoors, the number stands at 1000 fans or 50 per cent of the total strength. Areas that fall in tier 3 will still have to cope with the absence of fans.

According to SportsMail, the Department for Culture Media and Sport last week submitted an official proposal to allow fans in the stadiums for the first time since March. As per British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement this week, "In Tiers 1 and 2 spectator sports and business events will be free to resume inside and outside with capacity limits and social distancing."

COVID-19 cases in UK witness a decline

The second phase of the UK lockdown was imposed by the Prime Minister on November 5. The lockdown ends on December 2, with the government not keen on extending it further. Covid-19 cases in the UK saw a spurt in November but the numbers have shown a decline since the 12th of this month, propelling the move to end the lockdown in December.

