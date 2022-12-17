Kylian Mbappe Could Match Pele's Massive Records If He Wins World Cup With France

23-year-old French striker Kylian Mbappe has a massive opportunity to match Brazil legend Pele in two records if he were to lift the FIFA World Cup on December 18. If Mbappe were to lift the trophy, he would become the first since Pele in 1962 to win his first two FIFA World Cups. This would be the second record the PSG striker can match, having already matched him for being only the second teenager to score at a World Cup when he did so in 2018.

Kylian Mbappe looking to match Pele's FIFA World Cup record

Both players made stunning FIFA World Cup debuts as teenagers as they truly came to life in the knockout rounds. All six goals for a 17-year-old Pelé in 1958 in Sweden were scored after the group stage, including a semi-finals hat-trick to help eliminate France as he wore the No. 10 jersey that he has made iconic.

On the other hand, Kylian Mbappe announced his FIFA World Cup arrival at the age of 19 by scoring twice against Argentina and Lionel Messi in a 4-3 epic in the Round of 16 at the 2018 edition of the tournament. Anything like a repeat of that game in Russia would be a dream final on Sunday for the now 23-year-old.

Kylian Mbappe helps France reach FIFA World Cup 2022 final

France beat Morocco 2-0 on Wednesday with Kylian Mbappé playing a part in both goals scored by Theo Hernandez in the fifth minute and then substitute Randal Kolo Muani in the 79th. As for France, they will head into Sunday's title match against Argentina looking to become the first team to retain the FIFA World Cup title since Brazil in 1962.

And Mbappe has a chance to show his class once again when France takes on Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final on December 18. When the two teams met in the 2018 edition, France beat Argentina 4-3, with Mbappe scoring twice in a five-minute span of the second half.

