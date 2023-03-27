Kylian Mbappe And Messi To Continue With Parist Saint-Germain? Nasser Al-Khelaifi Reveals

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the president of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), has stated that the club will spare no effort to retain Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe's services. Two of the biggest superstars of world football, Messi and Mbappe are at crucial stages in their contracts. With Messi's contract expiring after the current season and Mbappe's having only twelve months remaining it will be interesting to see Paris Saint-Germain's course of action for the next few months.

'We are working to keep them going'

Al-Khelaifi has pledged that the club will not make any errors as they seek to secure new deals for two of their biggest players who also happen to be global icons. Despite being eliminated from the UEFA Champions League and Coupe de France, the Qatar-based businessman emphasized that winning Ligue 1 is the team's primary objective at the moment.

Al-Khelaifi further added:

We are lucky to have some of the best players in the world, who wanted to play for PSG despite receiving offers from other clubs,” Al-Khelaifi was quoted as saying by Marca. We are working to keep them going. We are going to analyze what we are doing and make sure we can continue with them; we want to do things accordingly. We are not going to make mistakes.

PSG is still on top of Ligue 1 despite their mixed results in 2023, and they are looking to capture their eighth league championship title in the last decade. PSG has played a total of 28 matches in the ongoing Ligue 1 season thus far and has won 21 of those games. Christophe Galtier's side has 66 points to its name, seven more than the next best-ranked team in the league.

Mbappe was recently named the captain of the France national football team ahead of the highly anticipated UEFA Euro Qualifiers. In December 2022, Mbappe helped France reach the final of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. However, his side lost to Messi's Argentina in the summit clash after a 3-3 extra time score.

Mbappe was awarded the Golden Boot at the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, courtesy of his tally of eight goals for France. He also scored a stunning hat-trick in the final. Messi, on the other hand, was named the player of the tournament, becoming the first player to win it twice. He was also just a goal behind Mbappe in the Golden Boot race.

Image: AP