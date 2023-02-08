Kylian Mbappe Completely Left Magician High And Dry While He Was Performing A Trick; WATCH

Star Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe seemingly ignored YouTube magician Julius Dean, who was keen on impressing the 24-year-old with a trick. The interaction between Mbappe and Dean has since gone viral on social media, with some slamming the French forward and labelling him as 'arrogant.'

I hate Mbappe's personality I didn't think I was going to say it but he is much more arrogant than Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/7YhFhoQPK2 — Realist (@viral_x4) February 6, 2023

Kylian Mbappe wasn't interested in doing a magic trick with Julius Dein the magician 👀 that's one hard rejection pic.twitter.com/KuSnFWd6Zy — IBT4P (@iibt4p) February 7, 2023

Kylian Mbappe is currently sidelined due to injury

Kylian Mbappé has been ruled out for three weeks with a left-thigh tear and will miss the first leg of PSG's UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash against Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich. Mbappé sustained the injury in the first half of PSG’s game at Montpellier on Wednesday and limped off the field. TV cameras also showed him rubbing the back of his left thigh as he walked to the dressing room.

Following the incident, PSG also released a statement on Thursday that read, "After undergoing tests, Kylian Mbappé suffered an injury to the left thigh at the level of the femoral biceps. He is expected to be out of action for three weeks."

The injury comes at a bad time for PSG as they enter a hectic period this month. The Ligue 1 giants will first face arch-rivals Marseille in the French Cup before facing Monaco in the league. After these two games, they will face Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League before ending the month with a game against Lille and Marseille in the league.

Mbappe's injury also raises questions about his recent workload as he played and scored for PSG just 10 days after playing in the World Cup final for France on Dec. 18 — where he became only the second player to score a hat-trick in the final. The club's coach Christophe Galtier then selected him to face Strasbourg on December 28 and also away to Lens on January 1. The decision was taken in full agreement with Mbappé, who wanted to play in both games.

(Inputs from AP)