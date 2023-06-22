Kylian Mbappe Drops Bold Remark Over PSG's 'shortcomings' As Transfer Speculations Soar Up

Why you're reading this: With Manchester City winning their first UEFA Champions League trophy this season, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) continue to be regarded as underperformers on the European stage. Despite their substantial investments and talented roster, they have struggled to achieve success in the biggest club football competition. This season, they were eliminated by Bayern Munich in the round of 16. Kylian Mbappe has made a bold remark on PSG's setbacks.

Paris Saint-Germain won the Ligue 1 title for the 11th time last season

Kylian Mbappe finished as the top scorer with 29 goals to his name

The French forward was also named the player of the season in the 2022-23

Mbappe wants PSG players to learn from past mistakes

PSG's team of star players is shrinking, with Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos leaving the club this season. This poses a risk for a club that has not met expectations since the Qatar-led takeover. Kylian Mbappe, the club's key player, may also leave as he is unhappy with the management and has been linked to Real Madrid.

In a candid interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport in Italy, Mbappe expressed his opinion on PSG's recent struggles. He stated,

"At the top level, for a competitor like me, the goal is to win all the titles. We knew there were shortcomings that sooner or later we end up paying for. We have to learn from the mistakes of each season, not to repeat them every time - these are not empty words."

Mbappe also emphasized his personal growth, stating,

“Individually, on the other hand, I have been maintaining high levels for some years. I want to continue progressing to always remain at the top.”

PSG has faced tough opponents in the Champions League and suffered disappointing losses, like their elimination by Manchester United in 2019. Despite having talented teammates, The French club hasn't been able to build a championship-winning team since Thomas Tuchel's departure. With another managerial change, PSG's future remains uncertain. Mbappe's contract expires next year, and it's unclear if he will stay or if PSG will accept an attractive offer from Real Madrid or Manchester United.

On a personal level, Kylian Mbappe has amassed 34 goals and 26 assists in his Champions League career. Mbappe has scored an impressive 148 goals in 156 appearances for PSG, but his time at the club may be reaching its end. It remains to be seen whether he will see out his contract and move to a club of his choosing next summer or if PSG will capitalize on a lucrative offer from the likes of Real Madrid.

