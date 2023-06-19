Antoine Griezmann Opens Up On 'hard To Take' Decision To Give France Captaincy To Mbappe

Why you're reading this: Kylian Mbappe was chosen as the France football team captain after Hugo Lloris bid adieu to international football earlier this year. This decision by coach Didier Deschamps reportedly took a star player by surprise and even caused a temporary rift in the team. The 32-year-old footballer has now admitted that it was tough for him to accept the decision as his career will soon be nearing twilight.

3 Things You Need To Know

Kylian Mbappe was the FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot winner with 8 goals

The 24-year-old has scored 38 goals in 68 appearances for France

Mbappe succeeded goalkeeper Hugo Lloris as the French Captain

ALSO READ | Kylian Mbappe Clarifies On His Stay At PSG After Slamming Reports On Real Madrid Move

"I had a hard time stomaching it,": Antoine Griezmann

While Deschamps announced Mbappe as the captain, he also named Antoine Griezmann as the deputy skipper. Speaking to Telefoot, Griezmann shed his feelings on the same and said, “It was hard to take, and tough. I’m 32 and, although I still have the legs, I know I’m reaching the end [of my career]. I had a hard time stomaching it for one or two days”. In 120 appearances for the French team so far in his career, Griezmann has scored 43 goals and has assisted 36 times.

“It will be Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann will be vice-captain. Kylian ticks all the boxes to take on this responsibility, given what he does and will continue to do on the field. And because he’s a unifying link between the youngest, the not so young and the oldest players. That’s why I made this choice but it’s not to the detriment of Antoine, because Antoine will also have an important responsibility,” France coach Didier Deschamps told Telefoot in March this year.

ALSO READ | Manchester United Could Land PSG Sensation Kylian Mbappe But Only On One Condition

Antoine Griezmann gears up for France vs Greece at UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers

However, Griezmann revealed he backs Mbappe as the skipper and holds nothing against the 24-year-old. "I’m fully behind our captain Kylian. I won’t change anything, because that’s who I am,” he said. The 32-year-old striker will take the field for France against Greece in the Euro 2024 qualifying match on Monday night.

The French national team is placed against Greece, Netherlands, Ireland, and Gibraltar in the Group B of the UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers. They face Greece at Stade de France on Monday night on the back of three consecutive wins and nine points to their credit. The match is scheduled to begin at 12:15 a.m. IST on Tuesday in India.