Cristiano Ronaldo To PSG For £54m? Parisians Have Audacious CR7 Plan Ft Neymar And Mbappe

Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Juventus is up in the air after the Old Lady's failure in the Champions League this season. Coach Maurizio Sarri was sacked and swiftly replaced by Andrea Pirlo, and changes are in order for the Serie A champions, who have changed their non-transferrable stance on the Portuguese legend. Despite CR7's individual success, the campaign has been a dismal one for the Italian giants, who continue their long wait for Champions League success.

Cristiano Ronaldo to PSG? Ligue 1 giants plan audacious £54 million Ronaldo transfer

After Juventus' unceremonious Champions League exit at the hands of Lyon in the Round of 16, Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer considered indispensable in Turin, despite breaking the records for most goals in a season by Juventus player. Ronaldo is reportedly keen on a new challenge as he looks to add a sixth Ballon d'Or and Champions League title to his name, and Paris Saint-Germain have emerged as potential suitors for the 35-year-old. The Serie A champions are ready to sanction a Cristiano Ronaldo transfer for £54 million and PSG are reportedly keen on pairing the Portuguese legend with Neymar and Mbappe in attack.

Cristiano Ronaldo is considering leaving Juventus.



His agent, Jorge Mendes, will meet with #PSG sporting director Leonardo during the Champions League Final 8 in Lisbon.



(Foot Mercato) — Robin Bairner (@RBairner) August 9, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo to PSG? How Ligue 1 giants could line up with CR7, Neymar and Mbappe

If the Cristiano Ronaldo to PSG transfer goes through, the French champions will boast of the most fearsome strikeforce, perhaps only rivalled by the Messi-Suarez-Neymar trident at Barcelona until 2017. Ronaldo teaming up with two of the world's most expensive players in Neymar and 2018 World Cup winner Mbappe is an exciting prospect, which will likely move Mauro Icardi to the bench. The Cristiano Ronaldo to PSG transfer could see the 35-year-old team up with former teammates Angel Di Maria and Keylor Navas, who he played with during his Real Madrid days.

Ronaldo is likely to lead the line if he moves to France, with Neymar and Mbappe flanking him on either side, while the midfield could feature Argentina's Leandro Paredes alongside Senegal anchorman Idrissa Gueye and Italy playmaker Marco Verratti, with Angel Di Maria, Ander Herrera competing for places. Bernat is likely to be the first-choice left-back, while Colin Dagba is set to take over at right-back after Thomas Meunier's departure. Presnel Kimpembe and Marquinhos are the first choice centre-back pairing with Keylor Navas in goal.

(Image Courtesy: Cristiano Ronaldo, PSG Instagram)